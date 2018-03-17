Arnold Palmer Invitational 2018: Henrik Stenson Leads Entering Final Round

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational could resemble a major with Henrik Stenson leading a competitive group of big-named players on top of the leaderboard.

Stenson is up one stroke on Bryson DeChambeau after shooting a 71 Saturday to bring his score to 12 under for the tournament. However, Rory McIlroy (-10), Justin Rose (-9), Rickie Fowler (-8) and Tiger Woods (-7) are among those in the top 10 through 54 holes.

This could set up what should be an exciting final round from Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida.

Leaderboard Through Round 3

1. Henrik Stenson (-12)

2. Bryson DeChambeau (-11)

3. Rory McIlroy (-10)

T4. Justin Rose (-9)

T4 Ryan Moore (-9)

T6. Rickie Fowler (-8)

T6. Charley Hoffman (-8)

T6. Talor Gooch (-8)

T6. Byeong Hun An (-8)

T10. Tiger Woods (-7)

T10. Grayson Murray (-7)

T10. Bud Cauley (-7)

T10. Patrick Reed (-7)

Full standings available at PGATour.com.

DeChambeau and Stenson were two strokes clear of the rest of the field coming into the day, but it didn't take long for everyone else to catch up.

Fowler moved into a share of the lead at 11 under at one point, but a bogey and double bogey on the final two holes dropped him down to eight under at the end of the day.

Meanwhile, DeChambeau remained steady with an even par. Stenson, who only had one bogey in his first two rounds, carded three of them in Round 3. Fortunately, he stayed in front thanks to his four birdies, including on the first hole to take the lead:

The problem was that he was unable to extend his lead while so many others came through with big days.

Rose was one of the fastest chargers up the leaderboard in Round 3, finishing with a 67 to get to nine under for the tournament.

He tallied three birdies on the front nine and kept it going with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 12 and 13:

Bob Harig of ESPN noted the player's current form:

McIlroy followed that up with a 67 of his own, his lowest round of the year on the PGATour, to get to 10 under. He had four birdies, but this eagle was his most impressive hole of the day:

Woods had another up-and-down effort, but he came through with six birdies to place him in the top 10 at seven under for the tournament.

When things were going well, he was excelling with each of his clubs:

He simply needs to gain a bit more consistency in order to move up the leaderboard, as his three bogeys prevented what could have been an outstanding day.

"I'm within reach, but I'm going to need a really low one tomorrow," Woods said of his chances after the round, per Golf Channel.

With so many top players capable of going on a run, the Arnold Palmer Invitational remains wide-open heading into the final round Sunday.