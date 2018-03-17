Marquese Chriss, Jared Dudley Reportedly Fined $25K Apiece for Jazz Altercation

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Phoenix Suns forwards Marquese Chriss and Jared Dudley were reportedly both fined $25,000 by the NBA on Saturday for their roles in a skirmish with Utah Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio during Thursday's game at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports first reported the fines.

On Friday, Chriss said he thought Jazz center Rudy Gobert fouled him on the previous play and the frustration boiled over when he came to support Dudley during his skirmish with Rubio, per Scott Bordow of AZCentral Sports.

"We've tried putting our arm around [Chriss], we've tried kicking him in the butt, we've tried playing him, we've tried not playing him, and again, it's a challenge for us as coaches," Suns interim head coach Jay Triano said about the outburst. "We have to figure out a way to help this kid be the best he can be."

It has been a struggle for the 20-year-old University of Washington product in his second NBA season. He's averaged 6.8 points and five rebounds while shooting just 40.3 percent from the field. He ranks 59th of 63 qualified power forwards in player efficiency rating, according to ESPN.com.

Meanwhile, Dudley responded to criticism about his push of Rubio on Twitter.

"Never once have I hurt a player or tried to in my career! So relax," he wrote Saturday. "I said the push was excessive, and yes I was trying to stop the fast break."

Since the NBA opted against handing down any suspensions, both members of the Suns frontcourt will be available for Saturday night's game against the reigning champion Golden State Warriors.