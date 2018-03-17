Chelsea Transfer News: Robert Lewandowski Agent Talks Reported Amid Real Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Chelsea have reportedly held talks with the agent of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski amid rumours the player already has an "agreement in principle" to sign for Real Madrid.

Lewandowski recently sparked speculation of a Bayern exit by switching from agents Cezary Kucharski and Maik Barthel to revered transfer guru Pini Zahavi, and Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo (h/t Sport Witness) reported on the alleged agreement with Madrid.

Zahavi shares links with numerous major transfers down the years. He more recently netted a €12 million fee after acting as intermediary in Neymar's €222 million move to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona, per French newspaper L'Equipe (h/t Marca).

According to the latest report, Chelsea are thought to be in pursuit of a striker, and Lewandowski would fit the bill as one of the deadliest in the world, although it's suggested he wants a move to Madrid above all others:

Los Blancos are coming to the end of a campaign in which starting frontman Karim Benzema has netted only four times in 22 La Liga appearances, no doubt contributing to their slump this season—Madrid currently sit fourth.

Lewandowski, meanwhile, has scored 32 times in 36 appearances across all competitions this season, and ex-Bayern forward Giovane Elber recently said he's sure the Pole will remain at the Allianz Arena, per The Independent:

Chelsea are going through something of a mire with their strike force of late. Summer signing Alvaro Morata has slowed significantly in scoring rate after a fast start to his Blues career, failing to net in his last seven Premier League outings.

Winter signing Olivier Giroud is now challenging the Spaniard for the starting berth at Stamford Bridge. Kieran Canning of Agence France-Presse chronicled Morata's fall from grace after missing out on a place in Spain's most recent squad:

Lewandowski is considered among the true elite finishers of world football, having netted at least 25 goals in each of his last seven seasons and bagging 42 or more in his two campaigns prior to 2017-18.

It's little wonder as to why Chelsea might consider once again searching for an upgrade in the attacking department, although Lewandowski's leaning toward Madrid would present an issue for the west Londoners.

The 29-year-old is contracted to Die Roten until the summer of 2021, and it's rare the German juggernaut is bullied into letting go a player whom they wish to keep around.

Chelsea may be capable of matching or even trumping Los Blancos in a battle of finances, but a reported pre-agreement with Madrid suggests football reasons may motivate Lewandowski to join the European champions instead.