Mohamed Salah Scores Four, Liverpool Beat Watford 5-0 in Premier League

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah added four more goals to his impressive tally and led his side to a 5-0 win over Watford.

The Egyptian opened the scoring early and added a second goal just before half-time. He turned provider after the break, assisting Roberto Firmino, before netting his hat-trick. He'd add a fourth goal shortly before the final whistle.

Salah has now scored 28 league goals in the 2017-18 season.

Here's a look at the teamsheet from Joe.co.uk's Melissa Reddy:

Snow fell as the match got underway, but that didn't stop Salah from giving his team an early lead. Sadio Mane set the Egyptian on the path to goal, and he expertly slotted the ball past Orestis Karnezis.

As shared by Liverpool FC News, it matched the efforts of a former Reds star:

The early lead was exactly what Liverpool needed, and they dominated possession with the advantage, patiently searching for a second goal. Watford defended well, and the hosts didn't come closer to doubling their lead in the first 30 minutes than a blocked effort from Georginio Wijnaldum.

They did suffer a blow when starting midfielder Emre Can departed with an injury, however. Per football writer Andy Kelly, he appeared to have a back issue:

Richarlison found space for a header, but it went straight at Karius, and Karnezis also made a good save from Firmino's effort.

The Hornets defended well and appeared to be heading for half-time down just one goal, but Salah had other ideas. With minutes left to play in the half, the former Roma man doubled his tally courtesy of a fantastic cross from Andrew Robertson.

Football writer Joel Rabinowitz rightly praised the full-back:

The Reds added to their lead just minutes into the second half, and this time Salah set up Firmino to finish a lovely move with a back heel.

Football journalist Karl Matchett loved it:

Roberto Pereyra nearly pulled one back for the visitors, sending a free-kick off the crossbar, while Jose Holebas fired a shot wide.

Firmino couldn't keep a header on target, and Karnezis just cleared a dangerous ball over the top before Salah had the chance to complete his hat-trick.

The pace of the contest dropped as the end drew near, with the snowy conditions likely contributing. Salah wasn't to be denied, however, firing through a crowd and past Karnezis.

Former England striker Gary Lineker praised the finish from the Egyptian:

Karnezis looked to have prevented further damage with a save on substitute Danny Ings, but he couldn't keep out Salah minutes later. Ings failed to beat the stopper with his initial effort, but Salah followed up to tally his fourth.

Liverpool's next outing will be at Crystal Palace, while Watford will host Bournemouth.