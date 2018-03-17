Bayern Munich Transfer News: AC Milan Enter Arturo Vidal, Renato Sanches Rumours

VI-Images/Getty Images

AC Milan are reportedly hoping to add two Bayern Munich midfielders to their ranks this summer after it emerged Arturo Vidal has been joined by team-mate Renato Sanches as a target for the Italian giants.

Italian newspaper Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato.com) backed up recent reports citing Vidal as a target for both AC Milan and rivals Inter Milan, but the Rossoneri are also said to now be chasing Swansea City loanee Sanches.

The interest in Sanches strikes as odd considering the Portugal international has endured a nightmarish campaign farmed out at the Liberty Stadium, recording 15 appearances for the Swans and struggling with injury.

Vidal, meanwhile, has played a major hand in guiding Bayern to a sixth successive Bundesliga title win and was recently analysed by the German league as the archetypal middle man:

Milan flexed their newly discovered spending muscle last summer after being taken over by a Chinese consortium in 2017. It could take a coup on par with Leonardo Bonucci's capture last year to sign Vidal in 2018—Bonucci was signed from Juventus for a reported €42 million last summer.

However, it wasn't long ago the Chile international reiterated his desire to remain at the Allianz Arena in comments he gave to German broadcaster Sport1 (via Goal's Ronan Murphy):

Milan's midfield already contains the likes of Lucas Biglia, Franck Kessie, Giacomo Bonaventura and Riccardo Montolivo, but Vidal would be considered a more elite, experienced force than all those options.

Sanches, on the other hand, has slumped since he was named 2016 Golden Boy, having helped Portugal win Euro 2016 in style. Football Radars recently illustrated how the 20-year-old appears to have regressed since his 2016 move to Bavaria from Benfica:

The Rossoneri would be taking a chance on the youngster considering he hasn't played consistent football at the top level since leaving his native Portugal almost two years. However, there's also no guarantee Bayern would be open to letting their player leave and give up on his project just yet.

Milan may invest in Sanches with the knowledge he would require some rebuilding after Paul Clement's reign, the manager who brought him to south Wales on loan, told The Times' Henry Winter of his "damaged" state:

Vidal is dazzling for Bayern at present, challenging for success both domestically and abroad, while Milan are only now starting to show signs of promise in terms of returning to the UEFA Champions League in the near future.

It seems unlikely the Chilean would consider such a risky move until his suitors are again well-established in Europe, while their highest hopes for Sanches could be another loan after his spell at Swansea ends this summer.