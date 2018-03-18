WWE WrestleMania 34: Ronda Rousey and Superstars Who Will Steal the Show

0 of 4

WWE.com

As The Road to WWE WrestleMania 34 rushes to a conclusion, Ronda Rousey is ready to make her in-ring debut after turning her back on MMA and the UFC.

Rousey will team with Kurt Angle to face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon on The Grandest Stage Of Them All in New Orleans on April 8.

Wrestling fans will not expect too much from Rousey in her opening bout for her new employer, but the former Olympian could surprise those watching on.

WWE has built a platform for Rowdy's first match, featuring three legends of the business, and the storyline has been constructed to showcase the former UFC megastar's talents.

Rousey will need to decide what type of wrestler she will be. Is she destined to be a babyface, or could she develop into the most hated heel in the women's division?

Here we take a look at the wrestlers who could steal the show at the 34th edition of WWE's biggest event.