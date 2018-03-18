WWE WrestleMania 34: Ronda Rousey and Superstars Who Will Steal the Show

WWE WrestleMania 34: Ronda Rousey and Superstars Who Will Steal the ShowMarch 18, 2018
As The Road to WWE WrestleMania 34 rushes to a conclusion, Ronda Rousey is ready to make her in-ring debut after turning her back on MMA and the UFC.
Rousey will team with Kurt Angle to face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon on The Grandest Stage Of Them All in New Orleans on April 8.
Wrestling fans will not expect too much from Rousey in her opening bout for her new employer, but the former Olympian could surprise those watching on.
WWE has built a platform for Rowdy's first match, featuring three legends of the business, and the storyline has been constructed to showcase the former UFC megastar's talents.
Rousey will need to decide what type of wrestler she will be. Is she destined to be a babyface, or could she develop into the most hated heel in the women's division?
Here we take a look at the wrestlers who could steal the show at the 34th edition of WWE's biggest event.
Kurt Angle to Roll Back the Years as He Partners Ronda Rousey
Kurt Angle's return to WWE to be inducted into the Hall of Fame last year was surprising enough for fans, but the Olympic gold medalist's run as general manager on Monday Night Raw thereafter was something nobody envisaged.
Angle will continue his renaissance as he once again tastes the bright lights of WrestleMania.
One of the greatest performers of all time, the 49-year-old is in the twilight of his grappling career. But Angle is a rare talent who has aggression and technical ability in abundance.
Triple H is a good adversary for the four-time WWE champion, and the legends will go at it tooth and nail as Rousey attempts to seal a debut win.
Angle has the intensity to steal the show if his fitness prevails, and the Raw general manager will want to prove there is life in the old dog yet.
The Miz to Beat Seth Rollins and Finn Balor, Sets Up Fresh Title Run
The Miz has mystified many fans of WWE with his continued run as a champion, but the 37-year-old is one of the hardest workers in the industry.
The A-Lister will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Seth Rollins and Finn Balor at WrestleMania 34, and a victory could see Miz have another run at the biggest title in WWE.
As WWE champion, he proved he could main-event with the best in the business, and as an eight-time intercontinental champion, The Miz has remained relevant and entertaining.
The Miztourage's inception in late 2017 boosted the champion's profile further, and a victory in New Orleans could see Miz claw his way back to the top and earn a run at the Universal Championship.
Sami Zayn to Step Out of Kevin Owens' Shadow
WWE struggled for storylines for Sami Zayn on the main roster, but the rekindling of his friendship with Kevin Owens has seen him elevated on SmackDown Live.
Zayn and Owens feuded in NXT and in WWE, but their union against Shane McMahon has been box office for the organisation.
As a former universal champion and an expert on the mic, Owens has long been favoured by WWE, but Zayn has started to realise his potential.
Owens and Zayn are set to face off on The Grandest Stage of Them All in New Orleans, but expect Shane to make an appearance to spice up the spectacle.
A big performance from the Underdog from the Underground could finally see him elevated into the world title scene. Had it not been for the SmackDown commissioner's interference at Fastlane 2018, Zayn would already be the WWE champion.
Bobby Roode to Reclaim United States Championship Against Randy Orton
Bobby Roode's journey through TNA did not point toward a successful career in WWE, but The Glorious One obliterated the competition in NXT to become one of Vince McMahon's latest stars.
The 40-year-old is vastly experienced in the ring, and he is on the cusp of a magical spell in his career.
Roode dropped the United States Championship to Orton at Fastlane in an epic bout, as The Viper produced a stunning RKO to claim the belt for the first time during his long tenure in WWE.
The fight brought the best out of both competitors and suggested Roode could live in the ring with legendary WWE Superstars.
The pair will meet again on The Grandest Stage of Them All, and a win for Roode would elevate him toward the top of the company as he attempts to realise his dreams.