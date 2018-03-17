Sylvester Williams Released by Titans After 1 Season

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans reportedly released Sylvester Williams on Saturday, according to Titans insider Paul Kuharsky.

Williams spent one season with the Titans after a four-year stint with the Denver Broncos to begin his career.

Tennessee signed Williams to a three-year, $16.5 million contract last offseason. Releasing him will result in $3,083,332 in cap savings and $2,583,334 in dead money, per Spotrac.

In his one season with the Titans, Williams started 11 of the 15 games he appeared in and registered 20 tackles.

The Broncos selected Williams with the No. 28 overall pick in the first round of the 2013 NFL draft out of North Carolina, and he primarily acted as a starting nose tackle in Denver for his final three seasons with the team.

Williams was part of the Broncos' Super Bowl-winning team during the 2015 campaign.

In five NFL seasons, Williams has 114 tackles and six sacks, serving chiefly as a run stuffer who takes on multiple blockers.

Releasing Williams could elevate Antwaun Woods into a starting role in Tennessee or make a nose tackle, such as Washington's Vita Vea, a priority with the No. 25 overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft if he is still on the board.