Becky Hammon Reportedly Will Remain with Spurs Despite Colorado State Rumors

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

Becky Hammon will reportedly remain an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs despite rumors attaching her to the head coaching vacancy in the Colorado State men's basketball program, according to Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports.

Per Sean Star of the Reporter-Herald, Hammon and Colorado State officials had "extensive discussions" regarding the job, but she elected to stay in San Antonio.

Hammon played for the Colorado State women's team from 1995 through 1999 before enjoying a long and successful WNBA career.

She was a six-time All-Star during a 16-year WNBA stint split between the New York Liberty and San Antonio Stars. She retired at the conclusion of the 2014 season and then got involved in coaching.

In August 2014, head coach Gregg Popovich and the Spurs hired Hammon, who became the first full-time female assistant coach in NBA history. Hammon led the Spurs to the summer league title as their stand-in head coach in 2015.

The 41-year-old would have become the first full-time female head coach of a men's college basketball team had she been hired by Colorado State. In 2003, Tennessee State athletic director Teresa Phillips coached the men's basketball team for one game while the team's interim head coach was suspended.

Instead of hiring Hammon, the Rams' search for a successor to Larry Eustachy will continue. They finished 11-21 in 2017-18, their only losing campaign in Eustachy's six seasons at the helm.