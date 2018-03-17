EPL Table: Saturday's Week 31 Results, Scores and 2018 Premier League Standings

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool thrashed Watford 5-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, as Mohamed Salah plundered four goals at Anfield.

Everton left it late in their 2-1 defeat of Stoke City on the road, with the Toffees grabbing the points after a brace from Cenk Tosun.

Bournemouth beat West Bromwich Albion 2-1. The Baggies are now 10 points from safety as they stare relegation in the face.

There was relief for Crystal Palace, who carved out a vital 2-0 win at Huddersfield Town, as they climbed out of the bottom three.

There was a reduced programme in the Premier League due to FA Cup quarter-final action.

Here are the latest results and standings:

Liverpool 5-0 Watford

Stoke 1-2 Everton

Bournemouth 2-1 West Brom

Huddersfield 0-2 Crystal Palace

Premier League Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Manchester City 78 (63)

2. Manchester United 65 (35)

3. Liverpool 63 (39)

4. Tottenham Hotspur 61 (34)

5. Chelsea 56 (25)

6. Arsenal 48 (14)

7. Burnley 43 (1)

8. Leicester City 40 (2)

9. Everton 40 (-13)

10. Bournemouth 36 (-12)

11. Watford 36 (-16)

12. Brighton & Hove Albion 34 (-12)

13. Newcastle United 32 (-10)

14. Swansea City 31 (-17)

15. Huddersfield Town 31 (-27)

16. Crystal Palace 30 (-18)

17. West Ham United 30 (-21)

18. Southampton 28 (-15)



19. Stoke City 27 (-27)

20. West Bromwich Albion 20 (-25)

Recap

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Salah's legend in the Premier League continues to grow as the Egyptian put on a masterclass against Watford at Anfield.

The attacker's nibble footwork saw him open the scoring after four minutes, and he claimed his brace shortly before half-time.

The Hornets offered little resistance, and Liverpool were busy doing the part of the job they enjoy most on the front foot.

Roberto Firmino put the game to bed as he found the back of the net immediately after the restart, leaving his strike partner to finish the game in style.

The Egypt international completed his hat-trick after 75 minutes, and claimed his fourth of the night five minutes from time.

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Tosun relieved the pressure on Everton manager Sam Allardyce, as the Turkey international made a huge impact at Stoke.

It was Everton's first away win since December, and the Merseyside club remain ninth after a poor campaign in England's top division.

The Germany-born forward has impressed since arriving in the January transfer window from Besiktas, and he opened the scoring after 69 minutes.

The Potters had lost Charlie Adams to a red card in the first half after a reckless challenge on Wayne Rooney, but the hosts continued to fight for the points.

Stoke were rewarded as Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting grabbed an equaliser with only 13 minutes remaining, but Tosun played heartbreaker as he scored the winner with six minutes left on the clock.

Henry Browne/Getty Images

It appears West Brom's tenure in the Premier League is almost over, and manager Alan Pardew hasn't been able to revive fortunes since his arrival.

It seemed a vital three points was close to being achieved as Jay Rodriguez gave West Brom a 49th-minute lead at Bournemouth, but the result turned sour for the visitors.

Jordon Ibe smashed in a long-range effort to make it 1-1 with 13 minutes remaining, and Junior Stanislas' wonderful free-kick won the game in the final minute.

Huddersfield fired blanks as they welcomed Palace, and Eagles manager Roy Hodgson was visibly delighted as his side won 2-0.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

James Tomkins converted from close range in the first half as Palace took the lead. Luka Milivojevic was clinical from the penalty spot after 68 minutes after Andros Townsend was tripped in the box.

It was a victory that was desperately needed by Hodgson, and Palace are now out of the relegation zone, climbing above West Ham into 16th.