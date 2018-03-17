Updated 2018 NFL Draft Order After Colts Trade No. 3 Overall Pick to Jets

Updated 2018 NFL Draft Order After Colts Trade No. 3 Overall Pick to JetsMarch 17, 2018
The New York Jets announced the acquisition of the third overall selection in the 2018 NFL draft on Saturday as part of a trade with the Indianapolis Colts, who received No. 6 overall, two second-round choices in this year's draft and a 2019 second-round pick.
It's the latest deal to shake up the first two rounds of the 2018 draft, which will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, starting April 26. A total of six picks in Round 1 and seven selections in Round 2 no longer have their original owners.
Below is the updated order for the first 64 slots. Visit NFL.com for all seven rounds.
Round 1
1. Cleveland Browns
2. New York Giants
3. New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts)
4. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans)
5. Denver Broncos
6. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets)
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8. Chicago Bears
9. San Francisco 49ers
10. Oakland Raiders
11. Miami Dolphins
12. Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati Bengals)
13. Washington Redskins
14. Green Bay Packers
15. Arizona Cardinals
16. Baltimore Ravens
17. Los Angeles Chargers
18. Seattle Seahawks
19. Dallas Cowboys
20. Detroit Lions
21. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills)
22. Buffalo Bills (from Kansas City Chiefs)
23. Los Angeles Rams
24. Carolina Panthers
25. Tennessee Titans
26. Atlanta Falcons
27. New Orleans Saints
28. Pittsburgh Steelers
29. Jacksonville Jaguars
30. Minnesota Vikings
31. New England Patriots
32. Philadelphia Eagles
Round 2
33. Cleveland Browns
34. New York Giants
35. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans)
36. Indianapolis Colts
37. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets)
38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39. Chicago Bears
40. Denver Broncos
41. Oakland Raiders
42. Miami Dolphins
43. New England Patriots (from San Francisco 49ers)
44. Washington Redskins
45. Green Bay Packers
46. Cincinnati Bengals
47. Arizona Cardinals
48. Los Angeles Chargers
49. Indianapolis Colts (from Seattle Seahawks via New York Jets)
50. Dallas Cowboys
51. Detroit Lions
52. Baltimore Ravens
53. Buffalo Bills
54. Kansas City Chiefs
55. Carolina Panthers
56. Buffalo Bills (from Los Angeles Rams)
57. Tennessee Titans
58. Atlanta Falcons
59. San Francisco 49ers (from New Orleans Saints)
60. Pittsburgh Steelers
61. Jacksonville Jaguars
62. Minnesota Vikings
63. New England Patriots
64. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles)
The wheeling and dealing might not be done yet, either.
Several teams have been trying to move up the board with their eye on one of the class' prized quarterback prospects. It's a group that includes Sam Darnold (USC), Josh Rosen (UCLA), Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma), Lamar Jackson (Louisville), Mason Rudolph (Oklahoma State) and Josh Allen (Wyoming).
Jon Ledyard of FanRag Sports believes two of those franchises, the Bills and Broncos, may end up in direct competition for a top-four pick:
Jon Ledyard @LedyardNFLDraft
Now are the Bills and Broncos in a bidding war for #2? If Bills jumps to 2 or NYG take a QB and Bills jump to 4, Denver is screwed
Meanwhile, Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey said in early March he hasn't ruled out trading the No. 1 overall selection, per Nate Davis of USA Today.
"There's a lot of things I could do at number one—and not just get a quarterback," Dorsey said. "My door's wide open. Any good GM wants to field phone calls from all his peers, so why wouldn't I?"
It all sets the stage for what could be a wild five weeks as the jockeying for draft position continues.
