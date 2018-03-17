Updated 2018 NFL Draft Order After Colts Trade No. 3 Overall Pick to Jets

Harry How/Getty Images

The New York Jets announced the acquisition of the third overall selection in the 2018 NFL draft on Saturday as part of a trade with the Indianapolis Colts, who received No. 6 overall, two second-round choices in this year's draft and a 2019 second-round pick.

It's the latest deal to shake up the first two rounds of the 2018 draft, which will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, starting April 26. A total of six picks in Round 1 and seven selections in Round 2 no longer have their original owners.

Below is the updated order for the first 64 slots. Visit NFL.com for all seven rounds.

Round 1

1. Cleveland Browns

2. New York Giants

3. New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts)

4. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans)

5. Denver Broncos

6. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets)

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8. Chicago Bears

9. San Francisco 49ers

10. Oakland Raiders

11. Miami Dolphins

12. Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati Bengals)

13. Washington Redskins

14. Green Bay Packers

15. Arizona Cardinals

16. Baltimore Ravens

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Seattle Seahawks

19. Dallas Cowboys

20. Detroit Lions

21. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills)

22. Buffalo Bills (from Kansas City Chiefs)

23. Los Angeles Rams

24. Carolina Panthers

25. Tennessee Titans

26. Atlanta Falcons

27. New Orleans Saints

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

30. Minnesota Vikings

31. New England Patriots

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Round 2

33. Cleveland Browns

34. New York Giants

35. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans)

36. Indianapolis Colts

37. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets)

38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

39. Chicago Bears

40. Denver Broncos

41. Oakland Raiders

42. Miami Dolphins

43. New England Patriots (from San Francisco 49ers)

44. Washington Redskins

45. Green Bay Packers

46. Cincinnati Bengals

47. Arizona Cardinals

48. Los Angeles Chargers

49. Indianapolis Colts (from Seattle Seahawks via New York Jets)

50. Dallas Cowboys

51. Detroit Lions

52. Baltimore Ravens

53. Buffalo Bills

54. Kansas City Chiefs

55. Carolina Panthers

56. Buffalo Bills (from Los Angeles Rams)

57. Tennessee Titans

58. Atlanta Falcons

59. San Francisco 49ers (from New Orleans Saints)

60. Pittsburgh Steelers

61. Jacksonville Jaguars

62. Minnesota Vikings

63. New England Patriots

64. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles)

The wheeling and dealing might not be done yet, either.

Several teams have been trying to move up the board with their eye on one of the class' prized quarterback prospects. It's a group that includes Sam Darnold (USC), Josh Rosen (UCLA), Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma), Lamar Jackson (Louisville), Mason Rudolph (Oklahoma State) and Josh Allen (Wyoming).

Jon Ledyard of FanRag Sports believes two of those franchises, the Bills and Broncos, may end up in direct competition for a top-four pick:

Meanwhile, Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey said in early March he hasn't ruled out trading the No. 1 overall selection, per Nate Davis of USA Today.

"There's a lot of things I could do at number one—and not just get a quarterback," Dorsey said. "My door's wide open. Any good GM wants to field phone calls from all his peers, so why wouldn't I?"

It all sets the stage for what could be a wild five weeks as the jockeying for draft position continues.