NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2018: Saturday Scores, Subregionals Bracket

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

First-round action in the 2018 NCAA women's basketball tournament continued Saturday with No. 1 overall seed UConn serving as the headliner.

The undefeated Huskies played in the first game of the day against 16th-seeded St. Francis (Pa.), while reigning national runner-up Mississippi State take the floor later as a No. 1 seed against No. 16 Nicholls.

Florida State and Duke also secured their places in the second round, while other powers such as Ohio State, UCLA, Texas and Stanford feature later on Saturday's slate.

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Bracket

UConn 140, St. Francis (Pa.) 52

The undefeated Huskies made history in dominating 16th-seeded St. Francis (Pa.) 140-52 in the first round of the tournament on Saturday.

According to ESPN, UConn's 140 points were a single game record for the NCAA women's basketball tournament, surpassing the 121 points scored by Duke in a four-overtime game against Alabama in 1995.

UConn had more points in the first quarter (55) than St. Francis had in the entire game.

Azura Stevens led the way for the Huskies with 26 points off the bench, while Napheesa Collier added 25. In total, six UConn players scored at least 15 points.

The Huskies will face the winner of No. 8 Miami versus No. 9 Quinnipiac in the second round.

Florida State 91, Little Rock 49

The third-seeded Florida State Seminoles rolled into the second round Saturday by virtue of a 91-49 win over No. 14 Little Rock.

While the Trojans kept things somewhat close in the early going with only a seven-point deficit after the first quarter, FSU pulled away by outscoring Little Rock 55-22 in the second and third quarters combined.

The Noles were led by Shakayla Thomas and her game-high 26 points to go along with four rebounds and three steals.

By virtue of Saturday's victory, Florida State will take on either No. 6 South Florida or No. 11 Buffalo in the round of 32.

Duke 72, Belmont 58

After an early scare, the fifth-seeded Duke Blue Devils pulled away to beat the No. 12 Belmont Bruins 72-58 on Saturday.

Belmont held leads in the early going and trailed by just one point at halftime.

Duke managed to separate in the third quarter, however, as it outscored the Bruins 21-9 before closing things out in the fourth.

The Blue Devils benefited from Leaonna Odom scoring a career-high 25 points with six rebounds and four assists, which bested 20 points from Belmont's Kylee Smith.

Duke will take on either No. 4 Georgia or No. 13 Mercer in the second round.

Central Michigan 78, LSU 69

In the biggest upset of the 2018 NCAA women's basketball tournament to that point, the No. 11 Central Michigan Chippewas took down the No. 6 LSU Lady Tigers 78-69 on Saturday.

Although the seeds suggested it was an upset, CMU won the MAC and lost just four games entering the tournament, while LSU had lost nine.

Central Michigan entered the game on an eight-game winning streak, and that momentum carried over in the form of a 25-16 lead after one quarter.

The Lady Tigers shrunk the deficit to two points at the break, but the Chippewas pulled away again in the third by outscoring LSU 22-15.

CMU forward Tinara Moore was the star of the game, as she dropped 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Central Michigan will look to keep its run going in the second round when it faces either No. 3 Ohio State or No. 14 George Washington.