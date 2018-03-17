Zinedine Zidane Says Neymar Compatible with Real Madrid Amid Transfer Rumours

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane was once again asked questions about Paris Saint-Germain forward and reported transfer target Neymar on Saturday, telling reporters he believes the Brazilian would be compatible with his current attacking options.

As reported by Marca's Patricia Terroba, Zidane initially tried to dodge the question, but when reporters asked if Neymar was compatible with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale, he said: "I don't know. Good players can perform in any team and any position. They are compatible. What the club does will always depend on factors like this."

The Spanish press has been relentless in pushing Neymar's transfer to Real, and Zidane can barely go through a press conference without multiple questions regarding the former Barcelona man.

AS in particular have covered the saga at length, with daily reports suggesting a move is inching closer. Marco Ruiz even went as far as to suggest a price tag has already been set.

Neymar's ankle injury and his decision to rehab in Brazil haven't aided things. The 26-year-old has mostly dodged questions about his future, and the reporting has been one-sided.

PSG maintain their star man is not for sale, and it's hard to see the Ligue 1 giants giving up on their ambitious project just one year after splurging the cash on Neymar. There have been numerous reports of discontent since the transfer was first announced, however, and a move can't be ruled out at this point.