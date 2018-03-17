Fighter Unleashes Video Game-Like Flying Kick to Knock His Opponent Out Cold

Steven Rondina@srondinaFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2018

Are you craving some combat sports action after the UFC took March 10 off? Can't wait for UFC London on Saturday? Well, fear not!

Max Muay Thai delivered some absurd kickboxing action Friday in Thailand.

While there was plenty of brutality throughout the event, Siam Petchnapachai's knockout stole the show.

After two solid rounds with Rungsanchai Chor.Rattanachai, Petchnapachai went for a home run in the form of a huge flying kick. The strike landed hard, with Petchnapachai's shin making clean contact with Chor. Rattanachai's chin, sending him crashing to the ring.

It was a brutal finish, one that will likely set up Petchnapachai as one of the promotion's most intriguing stars over the coming months.

Related

    Fight Night 127 Predictions

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Fight Night 127 Predictions

    Nathan McCarter
    via Bleacher Report

    Fighter Hits Ultra Rare Submission 👀

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Fighter Hits Ultra Rare Submission 👀

    Flocombat
    via Flocombat

    Can't-Miss UFC Fights This Weekend

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Can't-Miss UFC Fights This Weekend

    Scott Harris
    via Bleacher Report

    Floyd Says He'll Start MMA Training Soon

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Floyd Says He'll Start MMA Training Soon

    Steven Rondina
    via Bleacher Report