Fighter Unleashes Video Game-Like Flying Kick to Knock His Opponent Out Cold

Are you craving some combat sports action after the UFC took March 10 off? Can't wait for UFC London on Saturday? Well, fear not!

Max Muay Thai delivered some absurd kickboxing action Friday in Thailand.

While there was plenty of brutality throughout the event, Siam Petchnapachai's knockout stole the show.

After two solid rounds with Rungsanchai Chor.Rattanachai, Petchnapachai went for a home run in the form of a huge flying kick. The strike landed hard, with Petchnapachai's shin making clean contact with Chor. Rattanachai's chin, sending him crashing to the ring.

It was a brutal finish, one that will likely set up Petchnapachai as one of the promotion's most intriguing stars over the coming months.