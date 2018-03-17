Michele Roberts Reportedly Will Seek New Contract as NBPA Executive

National Basketball Players Association Executive Director Michele Roberts is reportedly set to seek a new contract to remain in her role, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Per Wojnarowski, Roberts' original four-year deal will expire in September, and she intends to send a letter to the NBPA's executive committee expressing her desire to continue as executive director.

Roberts currently earns $1.2 million per year along with incentives.

The 62-year-old Roberts initially suggested she only wanted to remain in her role until her original contract expired, according to Wojnarowski.

Her reported change of heart may please the players.

Wojnarowski added that Roberts has a strong working relationship with NBPA President Chris Paul and that she has successfully gotten several other big names involved, including LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

Provided Roberts gets a new contract, she is expected to be a key figure in helping renegotiate the one-and-done rule that essentially forces NBA draft prospects to spend a year in college before entering the draft.

