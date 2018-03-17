Tottenham Transfer News: Contract Talks Reportedly Planned for Heung-Min Son

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2018

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur at Vitality Stadium on March 10, 2018 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to begin talks over a new contract featuring improved terms for Heung-Min Son.

Sky Sports (h/t MailOnline's Amitai Winehouse) said the Lilywhites want to reward Son's prolific form this season and will get talks under way in the coming weeks.

Son's current deal is set to expire in 2020, but the South Korea forward has excelled since moving to north London in 2015. His flair and eye for goal have added an extra dimension to a Tottenham forward line often heavily reliant on star striker Harry Kane.

Son has given Spurs another considerable attacking threat besides Kane.
Son has given Spurs another considerable attacking threat besides Kane.Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Son underlined his worth when Kane limped off injured during the first half of Tottenham's Premier League game at Bournemouth on Sunday. Without Kane, Son moved through the middle and scored twice to send Spurs to a 4-1 win.

Spurs subsequently confirmed Kane will be sidelined until April after the England international damaged ligaments in his ankle at the Vitality Stadium. It means Son will be counted on to lead the line more often as Tottenham vie to cement a top-four finish and a place in next season's UEFA Champions League, as well as win the FA Cup.

The 25-year-old has bagged 18 goals and four assists across all competitions. In particular, Son has thrived at Wembley Stadium, helping Spurs adapt to their home away from home after some initial struggles.

OptaJoe recently outlined Son's effectiveness on the Wembley pitch:

Tottenham would be wise to act quickly to secure one of their less-heralded but still vitally important assets.

Winehouse noted how there is a possibility of Son missing as much as "21 months" of time if he has to "complete his military duty." Son has until his 28th birthday in July 2019 to undergo National Service.

Despite the risk of him missing time, Son is too important for Spurs not to secure his future.

The former Bayer Leverkusen attacker has refined his game, while his versatility to operate both on the left and centrally is invaluable to manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Related

    AC Milan 'Keeping a Tight Grip’ on Donnarumma

    World Football logo
    World Football

    AC Milan 'Keeping a Tight Grip’ on Donnarumma

    Ian Watson
    via Football365

    Lewandowski to Replace Benzema at Real Madrid?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Lewandowski to Replace Benzema at Real Madrid?

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Zidane: BBC and Neymar Can Play in the Same Team

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Zidane: BBC and Neymar Can Play in the Same Team

    Patricia Terroba
    via MARCA in English

    Spurs Half Time Player Ratings

    Tottenham Hotspur logo
    Tottenham Hotspur

    Spurs Half Time Player Ratings

    Shane Reid
    via SpursWeb - Tottenham Hotspur News