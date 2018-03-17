Tottenham Transfer News: Contract Talks Reportedly Planned for Heung-Min Son

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to begin talks over a new contract featuring improved terms for Heung-Min Son.

Sky Sports (h/t MailOnline's Amitai Winehouse) said the Lilywhites want to reward Son's prolific form this season and will get talks under way in the coming weeks.

Son's current deal is set to expire in 2020, but the South Korea forward has excelled since moving to north London in 2015. His flair and eye for goal have added an extra dimension to a Tottenham forward line often heavily reliant on star striker Harry Kane.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Son underlined his worth when Kane limped off injured during the first half of Tottenham's Premier League game at Bournemouth on Sunday. Without Kane, Son moved through the middle and scored twice to send Spurs to a 4-1 win.

Spurs subsequently confirmed Kane will be sidelined until April after the England international damaged ligaments in his ankle at the Vitality Stadium. It means Son will be counted on to lead the line more often as Tottenham vie to cement a top-four finish and a place in next season's UEFA Champions League, as well as win the FA Cup.

The 25-year-old has bagged 18 goals and four assists across all competitions. In particular, Son has thrived at Wembley Stadium, helping Spurs adapt to their home away from home after some initial struggles.

OptaJoe recently outlined Son's effectiveness on the Wembley pitch:

Tottenham would be wise to act quickly to secure one of their less-heralded but still vitally important assets.

Winehouse noted how there is a possibility of Son missing as much as "21 months" of time if he has to "complete his military duty." Son has until his 28th birthday in July 2019 to undergo National Service.

Despite the risk of him missing time, Son is too important for Spurs not to secure his future.

The former Bayer Leverkusen attacker has refined his game, while his versatility to operate both on the left and centrally is invaluable to manager Mauricio Pochettino.