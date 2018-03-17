Arsenal Transfer News: Everton Reportedly Ready £8m Jack Wilshere Signing Bonus

Everton reportedly plan to offer Jack Wilshere a signing bonus worth £8 million to try to tempt the Arsenal midfielder to move to Goodison Park this summer.

A report from The Times (h/t MailOnline's James Dutton) detailed the Toffees' proposal, with Wilshere facing an uncertain future. His contract with the Gunners expires in the summer, with Dutton pointing out how "Wilshere wants to stay at Arsenal but is unwilling to accept the pay cut currently on the table."

As Dutton noted, Wilshere has received just a single contract offer from the Gunners, despite re-establishing himself in the first team and even earning the captain's armband on occasion.

Wilshere has made 17 appearances in the Premier League, as well as becoming a feature of the north London club's UEFA Europa League campaign.

Wilshere has contributed a goal and an assist to help Arsenal reach the last eight. Manager Arsene Wenger has often deployed Wilshere as a No. 10 during the European run, taking advantage of the 26-year-old's flawless technique and creative verve.

Wilshere has impressed in the Europa League.BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Those qualities have recently seen Wilshere earn a recall to the England squad, per BBC Sport.

They are also the same qualities Everton are keen to acquire. The Merseyside club has been heavily linked with Wilshere recently, as Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail reported the Toffees want to pay Wilshere £80,000 per week.

Wilshere said earlier in March there hasn't been much movement on talks aimed at extending his stay with the Gunners, per James Olley of the London Evening Standard.

Olley detailed how Arsenal are offering less than the player's existing salary of £90,000 per week, although the deal would be incentivised. Those incentives make sense, since Wilshere's career has been interrupted by several injuries.

When fit, though, the England man remains a key player for Wenger. His style and vision are core attributes in the possession-based, attacking game Wenger loves his team to play.

Wilshere's injury woes make a lucrative new contract an obvious risk for Arsenal.ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

The Arsenal boss will also be mindful about the other potential holes set to appear in his midfield ranks. Aaron Ramsey's contract is up in 2019, with London rivals Chelsea already showing interest in the dynamic Welshman, according to MailOnline's Alex Martin.

Arsenal's dilemma will be whether to match the type of lucrative offer Everton are considering for a player with Wilshere's lengthy injury history.

