Arnold Palmer Invitational 2018: Saturday Tee Times, Live-Stream Schedule

Henrik Stenson and Bryson DeChambeau share the lead after two rounds at the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Stenson shot a three-under-par 69 on Friday, while DeChambeau carded a 66 to keep pace.

The pair will tee off last for Round 3 at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, with Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Charley Hoffman among those teeing off earlier.

Here are the full tee times for Saturday, per the PGA Tour official website:

8 a.m. ET/12 p.m. GMT: Anirban Lahiri

8:07 a.m. ET/12:07 p.m. GMT: John Huh and Russell Knox

8:16 a.m. ET/12:16 p.m. GMT: Sung Kang and Kevin Streelman

and Kevin 8:25 a.m. ET/12:25 p.m. GMT: David Lingmerth and Peter Uihlein

and Peter 8:34 a.m. ET/12:34 p.m. GMT: Austin Cook and Hudson Swafford

8:43 a.m. ET/12:43 p.m. GMT: Kevin Tway and Tommy Fleetwood

and Tommy 8:52 a.m. ET/12:52 p.m. GMT: Chesson Hadley and C.T. Pan

Hadley and C.T. Pan 9:01 a.m. ET/1:01 p.m. GMT: Brian Gay and Ryan Armour

9:10 a.m. ET/1:10 p.m. GMT: Tyrone van Aswegen and Jason Day

and Jason Day 9:19 a.m. ET.1:19 p.m. GMT: Doc Redman and Beau Hossler

and Beau 9:28 a.m. ET/1:28 p.m. GMT: Tyrrell Hatton and Collin Morikawa

and Collin 9:37 a.m. ET/1:37 p.m. GMT: Emiliano Grillo and Davis Love III

and Davis Love III 9:46 a.m. ET/1:46 p.m. GMT: Paul Goydos and Keegan Bradley

and Bradley 9:55 a.m. ET/1:55 p.m. GMT: Patrick Rodgers and Sean O'Hair

10:04 a.m. ET/2:04 p.m. GMT: Brian Stuard and Alex Noren

and Alex 10:13 a.m. ET/2:13 p.m. GMT: Mackenzie Hughes and Jimmy Walker

10:22 a.m. ET/2:22 p.m. GMT: Ian Poulter and Hao Tong Li

Tong Li 10:31 a.m. ET/2:31 p.m. GMT: Sam Horsfield and Brandon Harkins

and Brandon 10:40 a.m. ET/2:40 p.m. GMT: Brian Harman and Lucas Glover

10:49 a.m. ET/2:49 p.m. GMT: Harris English and Adam Scott

10:58 a.m. ET/2:58 p.m. GMT: Martin Laird and Francesco Molinari

11:07 a.m. ET/3:07 p.m. GMT: Kyle Stanley and Hideki Matsuyama

11:16 a.m. ET/3:16 p.m. GMT: Charles Howell III and Stewart Cink

11:25 a.m. ET/3:25 p.m. GMT: Ollie Schniederjans and James Hahn

and James Hahn 11:35 a.m. ET/3:35 p.m. GMT: Graeme McDowell and Tom Hoge

11:45 a.m. ET/3:45 p.m. GMT: Aaron Wise and William McGirt

11:55 a.m. ET/3:55 p.m. GMT: Kevin Na and Jamie Lovemark

12:05 p.m. ET/4:05 p.m. GMT: Zach Johnson and Grayson Murray

Murray 12:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. GMT: Justin Rose and Tiger Woods

12:25 p.m. ET/4:25 p.m. GMT: Kevin Chappell and Bubba Watson

and Bubba Watson 12:35 p.m. ET/4:35 p.m. GMT: Chris Kirk and Marc Leishman

12:45 p.m. ET/4:45 p.m. GMT: Sam Burns and Curtis Luck

12:55 p.m. ET/4:55 p.m. GMT: J.B. Holmes and Bud Cauley

1:05 p.m. ET/5:05 p.m. GMT: Rory McIlroy and Ernie Els

and Ernie Els 1:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. GMT: Patrick Reed and Ryan Moore

1:25 p.m. ET/5:25 p.m. GMT: Billy Horschel and Luke List

and Luke List 1:35 p.m. ET/5:35 p.m. GMT: Charley Hoffman and Rickie Fowler

1:45 p.m. ET/5:45 p.m. GMT: Talor Gooch and Byeong Hun An

and Hun An 1:55 p.m. ET/5:55 p.m. GMT: Henrik Stenson and Bryce DeChambeau

Here are the live-streaming links: PGATour.com and Sky Go.

Stenson holed a hat-trick of birdies on the front nine, beginning with the par-four five, to send him on his way to a respectable three-under.

PGA TOUR on Twitter summed up how well Stenson has played over two days:

A run of par over the back nine meant the Swede kept his place at the top, but not without someone joining him.

DeChambeau was a little more boom or bust, slipping to a bogey at the par-four three before holing a birdie. Three birdies in a row closed out the front nine for the American, who was guilty of another bogey at the 14th hole.

But DeChambeau holed an eagle at the 16th ahead of a birdie on the par-four 18 to sit alongside Stenson.

De Chambeau is playing well thanks to his affinity with the course:

Away from the top, bogeys at both ends of the front nine helped condemn Woods to a damaging 72. The 42-year-old had been tied for seventh entering the second round.

Woods may be struggling, but Rory McIlroy is still solid at two-under after recovering from a tough start on Friday. He was guilty of a bogey on each of the first two holes, as well as on the eighth.

However, a bogey free back nine helped McIlroy keep pace with the top 10.

Further up, Charley Hoffman is making his move after a fine day's work in Round 2. He closed out the back nine with four birdies over the final six holes to have fifth place to himself, trailing Stenson and DeChambeau by four shots.

The onus will be on Woods, McIlroy and Hoffman to make their moves on the penultimate day and put pressure on the leaders.