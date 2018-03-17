Danny Woodhead Retires from NFL After 10-Year Career

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Running back Danny Woodhead has taken his final carry in his NFL career.

The Chadron State product announced his retirement on his Instagram page Friday, thanking God, his family, his teammates, the teams he played for and his fans in the message:

Woodhead played for the New York Jets, New England Patriots, San Diego Chargers and Baltimore Ravens throughout his 10-year career, which started when he was an undrafted free agent in 2008.

This retirement isn't particularly surprising considering Woodhead is 33 years old and has dealt with significant injuries in recent seasons. A hamstring setback limited him to eight games last year after a torn ACL kept him off the field in all but two games in 2016.

He also played a mere three games during the 2014 campaign.

Woodhead finishes his career with 2,238 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground, but he was often used as more of a pass-catching back than a primary runner during his time on the field. He hauled in 300 passes for 2,698 yards and 17 touchdowns, often proving far more dangerous for opposing defenses coming out of the backfield on third downs as a check-down option.

He was particularly formidable in 2015 when he was a member of the Chargers and finished with 80 catches for 755 yards and six touchdowns in a season that resembled a solid wide receiver more than a running back.

Woodhead also played 10 postseason games for the Jets, Patriots and Chargers and will surely be remembered for his gritty approach to the game as a consistent option on third downs as either a receiver or a runner.