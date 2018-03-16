LeGarrette Blount Reportedly Signs 1-Year, $4.5 Million Contract with Lions

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions reportedly will sign veteran running back LeGarrette Blount to a one-year, $4.5 million contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Blount, 31, is coming off a solid season for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. He rushed for 766 yards and two scores while splitting time in the team's backfield with Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement.

Blount also caught eight passes for 50 yards and another score during the regular season. Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 69.9 for the 2017 season, 41st among running backs.

While Blount fell short of the 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns he pounded out for the Patriots in 2016, he offered the Eagles a physical, downhill runner who punished defenses late in games. He also added 130 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the team's three postseason games, winning his second straight Super Bowl in the process.

Blount will help upgrade Detroit's backfield, where Ameer Abdullah led the way with just 552 rushing yards and five touchdowns last year. The Lions also have Theo Riddick, their top pass-catching threat and third-down option out of the backfield.

Blount should offer the team a threat it otherwise didn't possess:

Current Lions head coach and former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia praised Blount ahead of the Super Bowl, calling him "an outstanding running back" who "really does a good job of kind of setting the tone," per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

The Lions have needed that in their backfield.

It's fair to question whether Blount can shoulder a bell-cow load at this point in his career, but he'll provide value in a platoon setup for the Lions, much like he did in Philly.