NFL Free Agents 2018: Rounding Up Rumors and Predictions for Market's Top Names

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

When NFL free agency begins, we focus on the biggest names, naturally.

This year, it was quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Drew Brees, cornerback Trumaine Johnson and wide receivers Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins.

Now that all of those players have been signed, the talent pool is getting shallower.

With that said, there are still a good amount of players available who could be worth gambling on. Perhaps a productive player who was a cap casualty, or maybe someone who had success in the past.

Whatever the case, we're going to look at three players up for grabs and predict where they'll end up.

Let's start with Jerry Rice's cousin.

JMatt Visited Cardinals

With John Brown fleeing to the Baltimore Ravens, the Arizona Cardinals are in the market for another wide receiver to help out new quarterback Sam Bradford in 2018.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, a potential answer to their problem could be former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jordan Matthews.

Drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014, Matthews started off his NFL career hot with 16 touchdowns in his first two seasons.

But after the Eagles traded Matthews to the Buffalo Bills, he quickly became an afterthought in NFL fans' minds with just 25 receptions this past season.

As mainly a slot receiver, Matthews can still help an NFL team.

Minus last year, Matthews has never caught less than 67 passes in a season.

Bradford could certainly use all the weapons he can get, but there are a number of other wide receiver-needy teams out there that Matthews could land with.

With him leaving Arizona without a contract, it's possible they may have missed their chance.

The Cardinals can always look to the draft—maybe someone like Calvin Ridley—to replace Brown if they can't lure Matthews back.

Prediction: Matthews signs for Seattle Seahawks

Chargers Get the First Crack at Pouncey

After requesting his release from the Miami Dolphins, center Mike Pouncey is now a free agent and free to sign with any team.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Los Angeles Chargers will be the first time that gets to meet with Pouncey, and the visit will take place Saturday.

Right now, the Chargers are in need of help at center.

However, Pouncey is coming off a down 2017 season and, with his history of hip issues, it could be a risky move to bring him in.

But, the center market is limited both in free agency and in the draft, so Pouncey is in a good spot to not only find an NFL team, but to get paid a decent amount, too.

There are a few teams around the league that need help at the center position.

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signing Ryan Jensen to a four-year, $42 million deal, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, centers are getting paid due to the demand.

The Chargers are likely to be the team that is closest to competing in 2018, but as mentioned before, between his hip issues and his down season in 2017, it would make sense for Pouncey to be seeking as big a payday as possible.

Could the Chargers give him a sizeable deal? Perhaps, but they're better off looking at other players. For example, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

Prediction: Pouncey signs for Cincinnati Bengals

Rawls Visited Chiefs

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, running back Thomas Rawls met with the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday.

Let's make this short and sweet.

Rawls hasn't done much of anything since his rookie season, where he went over 800 yards rushing while averaging over 5.5 yards per carry.

He fractured his ankle in 2015 and hasn't been the same since.

Rawls is looking to revitalize his career elsewhere, but given the depth of this running back draft class, Rawls may need to wait a while before getting signed.

The sooner Rawls gets signed, the more likely the team that picks him up could just draft someone and eventually cut him.

Unfortunately, I'm not sure what Rawls can contribute at this point in his NFL career. It's unfortunate that a fractured ankle could derail his career, but as a running back, that is definitely likely.

If Rawls landed with the Chiefs, he'd be behind Kareem Hunt, Charcandrick West and Spencer Ware.

It's not looking good for the former undrafted free agent.

Prediction: Rawls goes unsigned