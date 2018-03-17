NFL Rumors: Latest Trade and 2018 Free Agency Buzz Heading into Second Wave

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

With most of the big names already finding their new homes for 2018, we now head into what we call the "second wave" of free agency.

At this point, there are still players that can contribute to an NFL roster, but at varying levels.

Some might be veteran mentorship, depth, or a low-end starter for a team in need of the position.

For example, the Kansas City Chiefs locked down quarterback Chad Henne, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Henne won't actually play for the team, but instead, he'll mentor second-year and the Chiefs news starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes—a very valuable asset to have.

The three players we'll discuss here will all contribute to their new teams in some way, shape or form. But with that said, don't expect them to necessarily be difference makers.

Let's begin with a cornerback, formerly of the New Orleans Saints

Breaux Visits New England

Although the New England Patriots brought in cornerback Jason McCourty, they still need some depth at the position.

With Malcolm Butler heading for the Tennessee Titans, the Patriots are set to begin 2018 with McCourty and Stephon Gilmore as their starting cornerbacks.

According to Nick Underhill of the Advocate, Breaux is set to visit the Patriots.

Adding Breaux would simply be a depth move.

Breaux, 28, is coming off a broken fibula which resulted in him missing the 2017 season.

Bringing in Breaux makes sense for the Patriots—he won't be required to start. He's simply depth, which will be nice for a player coming off such a major injury.

He should come at an extremely low salary, too, which is always nice.

Breaux had three interceptions in 2015 for the Saints, so if he can regain any kind of form similar to that, he's a solid depth piece as the Patriots look to go after another ring.

Colts Bring in Gaines

With cornerback Rashaan Melvin signing with the Oakland Raiders, the Colts, like the Patriots, are looking for some help at cornerback.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the answer could be in former Chiefs cornerback Phillip Gaines as he's set to meet with the team Sunday.

Let's be brutally honest here—Gaines was dreadful in 2017. It seemed like all that happened to him in 2017 was that he got absolutely torched by opposing wide receivers.

As Fowler notes, Gaines has 100 tackles with the team in four seasons.

Wonderful.

The Colts need depth, sure, but Gaines isn't exactly someone I'd give any reasonable playing time to.

But as a depth move? Sure, why not.

If there's a silver lining to this, though, it's that it would be difficult for Gaines to be as bad as he was this past season.

When you're the Colts, though, you're likely looking for all the help you can get, especially when it comes to trying to stop the opposition from lighting up the scoreboard on you.

Lions Host Willson

Formerly of the Seattle Seahawks, tight end Luke Willson has already visited with the Jacksonville Jaguars but has a visit set up with another NFL organization.

According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, that team is the Detroit Lions.

As Condotta notes, the Lions are close to his hometown of Lasalle, Ontario in Canada.

After parting ways with former No. 10 overall pick Eric Ebron, the Lions will seek to add depth to the position.

According to Our Lads, they currently roster Michael Roberts, Hakeem Valles and Brandon Barnes at the position.

So, yeah, depth is definitely needed.

The Lions will likely address this position in the draft, too, but Willson could play some meaningful snaps for the Lions in 2018 as he'll be the veteran of the group.

With the Seahawks, Willson showed flashes of talent, too, so it's not like he couldn't contribute if asked to.

The Jaguars recently signed Austin Seferian-Jenkins, so they're likely no longer interested in Willson.

Expect Willson to catch on with the Lions.