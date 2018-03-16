Former Cerritos College Football Player Kishawn Holmes Convicted of Rape

Former Cerritos College Football Player Kishawn Holmes Convicted of RapeMarch 17, 2018
David Madison/Getty Images
Former Cerritos College running back Kishawn Holmes was convicted of rape Friday.
According to TMZ Sports, Holmes faces up to 18 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of raping a fellow Cerritos College student in 2016.
Holmes' sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 2.
The 22-year-old also pleaded guilty to rape by force in April 2014.
According to the Press-Enterprise's Alejandra Molina, Holmes entered the 2014 plea after he faced a slew of charges stemming from his alleged conduct with six underage female victims. The charges included false imprisonment, lewd acts with a girl under 14, forcible rape and dissuading a victim from reporting a crime.
