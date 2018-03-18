NFL Free Agency 2018: Which Teams Have Improved the Most so Far?

0 of 5

Jim Mone/Associated Press

It's still early in the 2018 NFL free-agency period, but we've already seen a lot of notable moves. Several big-name players have found new homes, many teams have swung deals, and plenty of money has exchanged hands.

Making noise and spending dollars doesn't always make a team better, though. Moves that look great on paper now may look like bad ones halfway through the coming season.

There's no fun in waiting, though. We're here to determine which teams have improved the most since the official start of the new league year, which kicked off at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday. We'll examine the biggest moves these teams have made and explain exactly why they make the teams better.

Just keep in mind that we're making snap judgments. Our list of most-improved teams is likely to look a lot different after next month's draft and again once the games get underway.