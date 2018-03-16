Eric Musselman Supports JaVale McGee for Winning Kevin Durant Fanny Pack Bet

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Nevada head coach Eric Musselman had a special message for Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee after the Wolf Pack beat the Texas Longhorns in overtime on Friday, 87-83:

Here's the backstory: McGee and Kevin Durant had a bet in place before their alma maters, Nevada and Texas, respectively, battled in the NCAA tournament on Friday. McGee outlined the parameters of the bet earlier in the week:

It isn't the first time McGee has used wearing a fanny pack as punishment for losing a bet. In November, Steph Curry was forced to rock one after Nevada beat his alma mater, Davidson, during the regular season:

The fanny pack streak continues.