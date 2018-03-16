Eric Musselman Supports JaVale McGee for Winning Kevin Durant Fanny Pack Bet

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2018

PORTLAND, OR - APRIL 24: Kevin Durant #35 and JaVale McGee #1 of the Golden State Warriors smiles during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers during Game Four of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 24, 2017 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Nevada head coach Eric Musselman had a special message for Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee after the Wolf Pack beat the Texas Longhorns in overtime on Friday, 87-83:

Here's the backstory: McGee and Kevin Durant had a bet in place before their alma maters, Nevada and Texas, respectively, battled in the NCAA tournament on Friday. McGee outlined the parameters of the bet earlier in the week:

It isn't the first time McGee has used wearing a fanny pack as punishment for losing a bet. In November, Steph Curry was forced to rock one after Nevada beat his alma mater, Davidson, during the regular season:

The fanny pack streak continues. 

