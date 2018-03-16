John Stockton's Son David Reportedly Signs 10-Day Contract with Jazz

SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 7: David Stockton #11 of the Reno Bighorns handles the ball against the Salt Lake City Stars on January 7, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz reportedly signed point guard David Stockton—the son of Hall of Fame point guard John Stockton—to a 10-day contract Friday, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski

Stockton, 26, has spent much of the last four years in the G League following a fruitful career at Gonzaga.

He has three NBA appearances under his belt, all of which came with the Sacramento Kings in 2015. 

A G League All-Star, Stockton is averaging 16.3 points, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game for the Reno Bighorns this season. He's also shooting a career-high 45.0 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three while launching nearly five triples a night. 

For the Jazz, Stockton should provide head coach Quin Snyder with some peace of mind after reserve floor general Raul Neto suffered a fractured left wrist that is expected to sideline him at least two weeks. 

