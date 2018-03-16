Kyle Fuller Offer Sheet from Packers Reportedly Matched by Bears

Leon Halip/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears re-signed cornerback Kyle Fuller after matching an offer from the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

According to Rapoport, the deal will be worth $56 million—including $18 million guaranteed—over four seasons. The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs reported earlier the Packers had signed Fuller to an offer sheet.

The Bears placed the transition tag on Fuller earlier this month, which guaranteed him a $12.9 million salary for the 2018 season. Chicago then had five days to match Green Bay's offer for the 2014 first-round draft pick.

By re-signing Fuller, the Bears are keeping him away from a division rival. He would've been a replacement for Damarious Randall, whom the Packers traded to the Cleveland Browns for quarterback DeShone Kizer.

After missing the entire 2016 campaign with a knee injury, Fuller rebounded in 2017 to finish with 69 combined tackles, two interceptions and 22 passes defended, the last of which was tied for second-most in the NFL.

Keeping Fuller is another indication the Bears have high hopes for the 2018 season. In addition to re-signing Prince Amukamara, Chicago added Taylor Gabriel, Trey Burton and Allen Robinson earlier this week.