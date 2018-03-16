Sammie Coates Reportedly Claimed by Texans After Browns Release

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Houston Texans have added depth at receiver by claiming receiver Sammie Coates off waivers, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

The 24-year-old was part of a massive overhaul by the Cleveland Browns Thursday, when they waived eight players and terminated the contracts of two more, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Coates appeared in 12 games for the Browns in 2017, catching six passes for 70 yards.

Houston has one of the top receivers in the NFL in DeAndre Hopkins, who was named first-team All-Pro last season. However, depth is a major issue with no other wideout reaching 30 catches last season.

Will Fuller has shown plenty of potential with seven touchdowns in 2017 to go with his 423 receiving yards, but he missed six games because of injury and has been inconsistent when on the field. Beyond that, there is no one on the depth chart the team can trust.

Coates won't necessarily be a solution to the problem, but he remains young and still has plenty of upside.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers player was a third-round pick in the 2015 draft and seemingly broke out in 2016 with 435 receiving yards and two touchdowns. However, he failed to make the roster in 2017 and was traded to Cleveland along with a seventh-round pick for a sixth-round selection.

Making a minimal impact with Cleveland, which also lacked receiver depth, isn't a great sign for Coates' future.

Still, the waiver claim is worth the minimal risk for the Texans to see if he can help the team.