Chad Henne, Chiefs Reportedly Agree to 2-Year Contract

Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a two-year deal with veteran quarterback Chad Henne, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday.

Henne attempted a total of two passes over the past two seasons. The 32-year-old will back up Patrick Mahomes, who's set to become the Chiefs' starter heading into his second year.

Mahomes became the starter after Kansas City traded Alex Smith to the Washington Redskins. Smith's departure created the need for the Chiefs to add another experienced passer this offseason.

Henne, a 10-year NFL veteran, is a good fit for that role. More importantly, his arrival does little to undermine Mahomes' status as the top option under center. Even if the 2017 first-round pick struggles in the first few weeks of the 2018 season, there are unlikely to be any calls for Henne to become the starter.

When Henne re-signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in February 2016, he told ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco how his rapport with Blake Bortles was a big reason he stayed with the team.

"We're always together, whether we're in the film room or on the field doing footwork," Henne said. " Just bits and pieces. Anything he wants to ask me—defenses, different coverages, reads—we're a culminating factor together. It's just a great relationship and that's why I wanted to be back here."

The Chiefs will hope the partnership of Henne and Mahomes can be just as mutually beneficial.