Manchester United Transfer News: Jose Mourinho Fuels David De Gea Rumours

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has hinted goalkeeper David De Gea could be prepared to remain at Old Trafford for the foreseeable future.

The Spanish No. 1 has been consistently linked with a big-money move back to Spain, with Real Madrid failing to sign the player after a lengthy chase in 2015.

Mourinho addressed a number of subjects in his pre-match press conference for Brighton & Hove Albion in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday, and he determined De Gea will remain at United next term as he defended his own managerial tenure at the Theatre of Dreams.

According to Metro, Mourinho said:

"One day when I leave the next Manchester United manager will find here [Romelu] Lukaku, [Nemanja] Matic, of course De Gea from many years ago, they will find players with a different mentality, quality, different background, with a different status, different know-how."

Mourinho added he has no intention of exiting his job in the immediate future, giving United fans hope De Gea will tie himself to the Premier League giants.

However, fresh reports have said De Gea could finally be tempted to join Real after United crashed out of the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Sevilla.

Alberto Pinero and Kris Voakes of Goal reported De Gea could now "cut ties" as he contemplates his future beyond the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Per Voakes, United are set to offer the stopper £275,000 per week to retain his services, with Real content with current goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Voakes wrote:

"As long as United can convince De Gea that they are continuing to strive for the kind of success he craves, it would appear that there is little chance of him leaving Old Trafford this summer. Now it is just a case of delivering the kind of results that can persuade both their star goalkeeper and the outside world that they are ready to become a giant once more."

De Gea had suffered tough spells in his early career with United, but he is now one of the best in the world after ironing out the weaknesses in his game.

Mourinho will not be able to buy a better keeper if he cannot retain De Gea, and United should move mountains to stop his head being turned to his homeland.

Real remain the glamour destination in Spain, and if Los Blancos make a serious approach, De Ge could be tempted to return to the city of his birth.