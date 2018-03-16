La Liga Table 2018 Week 29: Updated Standings Following Friday's Results

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Levante gave their La Liga survival hopes a big boost as they picked up their first home win since September 2017 by beating Eibar 2-1 on Friday night.

The victory means it's two wins in a row for Levante who move seven points clear of the relegation zone with nine games left to play.

Here's a look at the updated table, followed by a recap of Friday's action.

La Liga Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona 72 (59)

2. Atletico Madrid 64 (36)

3. Real Madrid 57 (37)

4. Valencia 56 (24)

5. Sevilla 45 (-6)

6. Villarreal 44 (6)

7. Girona 43 (4)

8. Real Betis 40 (-7)

9. Eibar 39 (-7)

10. Celta Vigo 38 (3)

11. Getafe 36 (7)

12. Athletic Bilbao 35 (-2)

13. Espanyol 35 (-8)

14. Real Sociedad 33 (0)

15. Leganes 33 (-11)

16. Alaves 31 (-17)

17. Levante 27 (-18)

18. Las Palmas 20 (-37)

19. Deportivo de La Coruna 19 (-34)

20. Malaga 13 (-29)

Friday Recap

Eibar started brightly with Kike firing Ivan Alejo's cross over the bar inside the first two minutes. The striker was looking lively and also forced Oier into a save after 20 minutes, although his shot lacked the power to really test the goalkeeper.

Levante hit back quickly with Giampaolo Pazzini forcing Marko Dmitrovic into a save before Roger Marti fired the hosts in front. Jose Luis Morales raced down the right and crossed for Roger who stretched out a boot and poked the ball past Dmitrovic.

Opta showed how Morales seems to thrive against Eibar:

Football writer Simon Harrison said the goalkeeper should have done better:

Kike had a glorious chance to level the match at the start of the second half but could only head over the bar from close range when completely unmarked.

Eibar then went even closer just before the hour mark as Joan Jordan touched Pedro Leon's cross onto the crossbar.

The equaliser came shortly afterward as a corner from the right was flicked on by Jordan to Charles who touched home at the far post.

However, parity lasted less than a minute as an awful defensive header from Anaitz Arbilla sent Emmanuel Boateng clean through on goal, and he calmly rounded the goalkeeper before slotting in an empty net.

Eibar had a late chance to level it with a free kick inside the box in stoppage time after Levante had been penalised for a backpass. However, Leon's shot was blocked and the hosts held on for a crucial win.