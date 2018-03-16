Bashaud Breeland Fails Physical Due to Injury, Contract with Panthers off

John Cordes/Associated Press

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland will not be signing with the Carolina Panthers after failing his physical, according to Max Henson of the team's website.

Breeland failed his physical because of a non-football injury.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

