Malfunctioning Ski Lift at Georgian Resort Launches People into Air

ANWAR AMRO/Getty Images

At least 10 people suffered injuries when a ski lift at a resort in the country of Georgia malfunctioned Friday, CNN's Gianluca Mezzofiore reported.

CBS Evening News provided a video of the incident, which shows some skiers propelled from the lift, while others dived off before the lift reached the terminal:

"The ski lift stopped and started going in reverse," eyewitness Yuri Leontyev told Mezzofiore. "We had to jump from it, because at the bottom [of the hill] it was total trash and no chance to stay safe."

The injured skiers were taken to a medical clinic at the resort. It's unclear what caused the malfunction. Mountain Resorts Development Company told CNN it has reached out to the ski lift manufacturer to investigate what happened.