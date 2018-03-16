Malfunctioning Ski Lift at Georgian Resort Launches People into Air

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2018

People sit on a chair lift in the Lebanese ski resort of Faraya, north of Beirut, on March 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ANWAR AMRO (Photo credit should read ANWAR AMRO/AFP/Getty Images)
ANWAR AMRO/Getty Images

At least 10 people suffered injuries when a ski lift at a resort in the country of Georgia malfunctioned Friday, CNN's Gianluca Mezzofiore reported.  

CBS Evening News provided a video of the incident, which shows some skiers propelled from the lift, while others dived off before the lift reached the terminal:  

"The ski lift stopped and started going in reverse," eyewitness Yuri Leontyev told Mezzofiore. "We had to jump from it, because at the bottom [of the hill] it was total trash and no chance to stay safe."  

The injured skiers were taken to a medical clinic at the resort. It's unclear what caused the malfunction. Mountain Resorts Development Company told CNN it has reached out to the ski lift manufacturer to investigate what happened.  

