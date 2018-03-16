Broncos Introduce Case Keenum as 'Case Keesum' in Press Conference

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Quarterback Case Keenum seemed to make himself a household name among football fans with his performance for the Minnesota Vikings last season, but that didn't stop Denver Broncos general manager John Elway from flubbing his name Friday.

As seen in the following video of Keenum's introductory press conference after signing with the Broncos, Elway called him "Case Keesum" at the 1:29 mark before correcting himself:

According to Pro Football Talk, Keenum signed a two-year deal worth $36 million with $25 million guaranteed.

The 30-year-old Keenum had a career year for Minnesota in 2017 after previously being viewed as a journeyman. He completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,547 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions while leading the Vikings to the NFC Championship.

In Denver, he will look to make a name for himself all over again by leading the Broncos to the playoffs for the first time since they won the Super Bowl with Peyton Manning under center in 2015.