Bassmaster Classic 2018: Weigh-in Results and Friday Leaderboard

Hal Yeager/Associated Press

The 2018 Bassmaster Classic got underway on Friday, with 52 of the best bass fishers in the world flocking to Lake Hartwell in Greenville, S.C., for the weekend.

Jordan Lee won last year's event by reeling in 12 fish for an impressive total weight of 56 pounds and 10 ounces. Other fishers, such as Brent Ehrler (15) caught more fish, but nobody managed a heavier haul. He is off to a strong start this year, sitting in third place after the first day.

Take a look to see how this year's competition stacks up on the opening round:

2018 Bassmaster Classic Leaderboard Through Friday

1. Jason Christie 5 fish/20 pounds-14 ounces

2. Edwin Evers 5/19-9

3. Jordan Lee 5/18-10

4. Brent Ehrler 5/17-8

5. Ott DeFoe 5/16-8

6. James Elam 5/16-7

7. Jacob Wheeler 5/16-1

8. Mark Daniels Jr. 5/15-14

9. Gerald Swindle 5/15-13

10. Jamie Hartman 5/15-12

Full results available via Bassmaster.com.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

