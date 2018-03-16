NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2018: Friday Scores, Subregionals Bracket

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The first round of the 2018 NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament is underway Friday with several of the top contenders already showing what they can do.

While fans will have to wait to see Connecticut and Mississippi State kick off their potential title runs, top-seeded Louisville and Notre Dame get started on Day 1, along with defending champions South Carolina. Sleepers like Baylor, Tennessee and others are also hoping to get the tournament off to a strong start.

Although there aren't historically as many first-round upsets as in the men's tournament, anything can still happen in a single-elimination tournament like this one.

Here is the latest game-by-game recap of Friday's action to be updated as the day progresses.

NCAA Tournament Bracket

Updated bracket available at NCAA.com.

Recaps

No. 1 Louisville 74, No. 16 Boise State 42

Boise State fought hard to keep things close in the first half, but a 27-8 third quarter helped Louisville pull away for an easy first-round victory.

The Cardinals used their size to dominate in this one, winning the rebounding battle 51-30 with three different players grabbing double-digit boards. Sam Fuehring (14 points and 11 rebounds) and Kylee Shook (14 points and 10 rebounds) each had double-doubles to lead the team to an impressive victory.

Louisville struggled to shoot the ball from the outside and needs to cut down on turnovers in future games if it wants to make a deep run, but this was a quality effort against a clearly inferior opponent.

Shalen Shaw was the only Boise State player in double figures with 12 points.

The Cardinals will move on to the second round to take on Marquette.

No. 6 Oregon State 82, No. 11 Western Kentucky 58

Oregon State had no trouble earning a first-round win, jumping out to a 46-28 lead at halftime before cruising to a 24-point victory.

Western Kentucky simply had no answer for Marie Gulich, who finished with 29 points and 15 rebounds in the win for the Beavers. The 6'5" senior simply outmuscled everyone inside and ended up 11-of-15 from the field.

Kat Tudor also lit it up from the perimeter with 19 points on five made three-pointers.

The Lady Toppers had a strong end to their season but couldn't keep up in this one. Oregon State will take on Tennessee in the second round.

No. 5 Maryland 77, No. 12 Princeton 55

This was a popular upset pick, including from former President Barack Obama, but Maryland handled Princeton in the opening round matchup.

Kaila Charles did her work inside with 20 points and five rebounds, although the rest of the team going 7-of-14 from three-point range also went a long way.

With Princeton shooting just 4-of-20 from beyond the arc and 37.7 percent overall from the field, the Tigers had a tough time keeping up with the higher seed.

Maryland will now have to play effectively on the road in the next round in Raleigh, North Carolina, taking North Carolina State.

No. 5 DePaul 90, No. 12 Oklahoma 79

Oklahoma was one of the last teams in the NCAA tournament field but couldn't take advantage in a disappointing loss to DePaul.

The Sooners overcame an early deficit to stay within five points late in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, they simply couldn't stop the Blue Demons on the offensive end, which seemingly scored every time down the court.

All five DePaul starters scored in double figures, combining to shoot 57.4 percent from the field and 11-of-19 from three-point range. While the bench didn't provide much help, it wasn't needed in an outstanding offensive effort from the Big East champions.

DePaul will face Texas A&M in its second-round matchup.

No. 8 Marquette 84, No. 9 Dayton 65

While 8-9 games are usually supposed to be close, that was not the case in this one as Marquette dominated Dayton in Round 1.

Natisha Hiedeman scored 18 points in the first quarter and never let up, finishing with 32 points in the win. She also filled up the rest of the stat sheet with four rebounds, five assists, five steals and eight made three-pointers.

Dayton was never able to catch up from the hot start and struggled to run its normal offense. JaVonna Layfield had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Flyers, but it was otherwise a disappointing day for the No. 9 seed.

While Louisville is a tough opponent in the second round, Marquette showed it could potentially cause problems for the No. 1 seed.

No. 3 Tennessee 100, No. 14 Liberty 60

Tennessee demolished Liberty behind one of the best offensive efforts you might see all tournament.

The Lady Vols had seven players in double figures, helping score an incredible 64 second-half points in what became an easy victory. Rennia Davis led the way with 18 points and 11 rebounds, but it was an impressive team effort that featured 61.7 percent shooting from the field.

It all added up to the fourth time reaching 100 points this season.

Tennessee will try to keep it up against No. 6 Oregon State in the second round Sunday.

No. 4 Texas A&M 89, No. 13 Drake 76

Texas A&M got most of its production from just four players, but it was more than enough to survive a tough test against Drake.

Chennedy Carter continued her fantastic freshman season with 26 points, 11 assists, six steals and four rebounds. Khaalia Hillsman, Anriel Howard and Danni Williams also had big games and the foursome combined for 80 of the team's 89 points.

On the other side, Sara Rhine scored 21 points off the bench for Drake, but she didn't receive enough help from the rest of her team to stay competitive down the stretch.

Texas A&M will now take on DePaul in what could be an exciting battle between two high-powered offense.

No. 4 North Carolina State 62, No. 13 Elon 35

While other top teams were showcasing its offense in Round 1, North Carolina State showed what it could do on the defensive end.

Elon was held to just 35 points on 23.5 percent shooting from the field. The team finished with just 12 made field goals all game to go with 17 turnovers, which isn't a great recipe for success.

Considering the Phoenix double digits in just one of the four quarters, it was clear there was just no room to breathe in this game from start to finish.

Akela Maize helped key the effort defensively, finishing with four blocks and seven rebounds.

Although it might take a stronger offensive effort to beat Maryland in the second round, the defense is for real.