NBA, League Referees Disagree on L2M Report Process on Twitter

Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

The NBA and the National Basketball Referees Association engaged in a social-media debate about the league's handling of the Last Two Minute Reports regarding officiating decisions.

On Thursday, the NBRA called the process "flawed" and suggested analysts who create the reports do so without proper refereeing experience or a standard protocol. The union said the situation "breeds inconsistency and frustration for fans, teams and referees."

The NBA league office responded with a statement Friday:

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban also chimed in:

It's the latest rift in a longstanding battle about the reports.

In June 2016, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver explained why the league wanted to keep the reviews despite objections from the NBRA, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com:

"It's our hope that you take the Last Two Minute Reports together with using a certain amount of replay that we're building to build trust and integrity in the league. That people are going to recognize that we are going to make mistakes, the officials are going to make mistakes. Human error is going to be part of this game, just as it is with players. ... I'd say largely what these Last Two Minute Reports are showing is that the referees get it right about 90 percent of the time."

Multiple marquee players have supported the referees' position, however.

Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors said it was "bulls--t" the NBA "throws the refs under the bus like that" by releasing the reports in December 2016. At the same time, Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James said only focusing on the final two minutes is "not fair."

Last December, Durant's Golden State teammate Draymond Green called them "pointless."

The league has yet to suggest it's going to reconsider its stance on the issue.