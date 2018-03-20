Cris Cyborg, Ronda Rousey and the 10 Best Fighters in Women's MMA History

10 of 10

John Locher/Associated Press

Record: 20-1

Longest Win Streak: 20

Finishes: 17

Debut: May 17, 2005

Matthew Ryder: The best to ever do it.

While there are obvious questions about her strength of schedule, a failed PED test back in 2011 and her tendency to butt heads with her employer, Cyborg is an absolute machine come fight time.

Her excellence is on display not necessarily in the caliber of opponents she beats, but in how she does it: She wins how she’s supposed to win. Give her any woman on Earth and she’ll blow through them like they’re at an amateur tournament a week after they started training.

Plenty of fighters fight down to opposition or may otherwise stagnate, while Cyborg delivers poetry, blending beautiful skill and technique with brute strength and an evolving game that appears to have fewer holes than ever after 13 years competing.

Forget about it. No one else is even close.

Jonathan Snowden: I found it very difficult to place Cyborg first on this list. The truth is, it’s hard to really say how great she really was. She was very successful, no doubt. But what does that mean when you outweight most opponents by upwards of 50 pounds?

Greatness is the product of challenge, of being pushed beyond your limits and finding a way to succeed anyway. Cyborg has never had to do that.

There simply aren’t enough women with her size and her experience in the sport. That means she’s spent a decade beating up on refugees from other weight classes with the brass to face her. It’s been an impressive Rampage. But until Godzilla finds her Mothra, it all seems a bit rote doesn’t it?

Expert Analysis

She goes out there and does her job every single time. She's incredibly confident and competent. Cyborg is a success story in a lot of ways. Just being in the UFC as a headliner, after all those years of them making fun of her, is an accomplishment in itself.

If there's a difference between the other top fighters and Cyborg, it's in their level of competition. No disrespect to Cris Cyborg, but it's hard to find people on her level, at her size to fight her. Some of the other fighters have faced better opponents. Then again, it's not really up to Cyborg who she faces. She can only fight people in her weight class or others willing to fight her. If there's better competition for her, I'd like to see somebody find it.

-Julie Kedzie