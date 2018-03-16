Bills GM Brandon Beane Says Team May Not Move Up to Draft QB

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

After signing veteran A.J. McCarron in free agency, the Buffalo Bills may be content to see how the draft plays out without moving up anymore.

Buffalo already jumped from No. 21 to the 12th overall pick in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals. According to Bills general manager Brandon Beane, that may be as high as the team moves up.

"I know everyone assumes we're going higher than 12," Beane said, per ESPN's Mike Rodak. "I don't know what we're doing. I honestly don't."

The quarterback position has already undergone an overhaul with the trade of Tyrod Taylor and signing of McCarron. It's been widely expected—especially after the trade with Cincinnati—that Buffalo will attempt to move into the top 10 to further address the position.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranks USC's Sam Darnold, Wyoming's Josh Allen and UCLA's Josh Rosen as the fifth- to seventh-best prospects in the class. However, with the high demand for quarterbacks at the top of the draft, moving into the top five may be necessary to nab one of the draft's top passers.

All options for April's draft are still on the table, but the Bills appear content with where they are.

"There are some players that are going to be at 12—whether it's quarterback or another position -- that I know would not have fallen to 21," Beane said, per Rodak. "We're in the range for those guys [now]. And that's not necessarily quarterback."

Beane could be telling the truth, or he could just be downplaying his team's plans so as to not give away potential leverage. At No. 12, quarterbacks like Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield and Louisville's Lamar Jackson could still be on the board even if the others are long gone.

Regardless of what happens on draft day, the Bills can rest a little easier knowing they already have a veteran quarterback who can start in 2018.