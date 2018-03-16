Vontaze Burfict Reportedly Facing 4-Game Suspension for PED Policy Violation

David Richard/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict is reportedly facing a four-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Adam Schefter of ESPN first reported the news Friday and noted the ban is pending an appeal.

