Vontaze Burfict Reportedly Facing 4-Game Suspension for PED Policy Violation

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2018

Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Cleveland. Cincinnati won 31-7. (AP Photo/David Richard)
David Richard/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict is reportedly facing a four-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. 

Adam Schefter of ESPN first reported the news Friday and noted the ban is pending an appeal.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    O.J. Says Kap Made 'Bad Choice' with Anthem Protests

    NFL logo
    NFL

    O.J. Says Kap Made 'Bad Choice' with Anthem Protests

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Most Overrated, Underrated Free Agents Still Available

    Cincinnati Bengals logo
    Cincinnati Bengals

    Most Overrated, Underrated Free Agents Still Available

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Updated Mock Draft After the 1st Week of Free Agency

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Updated Mock Draft After the 1st Week of Free Agency

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    How Free Agency Has Reshaped the Draft

    Cincinnati Bengals logo
    Cincinnati Bengals

    How Free Agency Has Reshaped the Draft

    Zach Kruse
    via Bleacher Report