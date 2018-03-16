Enes Kanter on Knicks Developing Young Players: 'We're Trying to Win Games Here'

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The New York Knicks have lost nine games in a row and are well out of playoff contention, but that doesn't necessarily mean they will start looking toward the future.

Center Enes Kanter argued against the idea of using the rest of the season to develop the young players on the roster.

"Let me tell you something, man: They can develop guys in the G League," Kanter said Friday, per Ian Begley of ESPN.com. "This is not the time to develop young guys or whatever because we're trying to win games here."

Thursday's 118-110 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers was the Knicks' 17th defeat in the last 18 games, although first-round pick Frank Ntilikina only played 13 minutes off the bench. Michael Beasley, 29, and Courtney Lee, 32, both started and played at least 34 minutes in the loss.

On the other hand, Jarrett Jack earned a DNP for the 10th game in a row and is unlikely to play the rest of the season, per Marc Berman of the New York Post. This allows the recently acquired Emmanuel Mudiay to show what he can do at point guard with Ntilikina also getting extra minutes in the backcourt.

In reality, playing for wins at this stage of the season makes little sense, especially sitting 12 games out of a playoff spot with 13 games left in the year. While you can't admit to outright "tanking" without ramifications, there is nothing wrong with giving useful game experience to younger players to help prepare for next season.

This might be new for Kanter, who had reached the playoffs with the Thunder in each of the last two seasons, but it is a reasonable practice throughout the league.

If the 25-year-old doesn't appreciate it, he has the opportunity to opt out of his contract this offseason and hit the open market.