Ryan Shazier Posts Video Doing Pullups in Recovery from Spine Injury

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2018

Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier (50) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier wants to regain his Pro Bowl form following a serious spinal injury, and he continues to make progress on his road to recovery.

On Friday, Shazier posted a video of him putting in work in the gym (Warning: NSFW language):

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert made it known last month that Shazier will not play in 2018. However, as he progresses in rehab, the linebacker could return to the field at some point in the future. 

