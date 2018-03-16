Sam Darnold to Have Private Broncos' Draft Workout Despite Case Keenum Signing

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos may have signed Case Keenum to give them a veteran option under center, but that doesn't mean they aren't still considering drafting a passer with the No. 5 overall pick next month.

According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post, Denver president of football operations John Elway revealed the team will hold a private workout with former USC Trojan Sam Darnold.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranks Darnold as the top quarterback in this year's draft class.

Following a 5-11 season that resulted in a last-place finish in the AFC West, quarterback was a position of need for the Broncos. They have changed their makeup at the position early this offseason by bringing in Keenum and trading Trevor Siemian. Brock Osweiler, Paxton Lynch and Chad Kelly all remain on the roster.

Last season, Darnold threw for 4,143 yards and 26 touchdowns while leading USC to the Pac-12 title. Turnovers, however, are a concern for 6'3", 220-pound gunslinger. He had 13 interceptions and 11 fumbles in 2017.

Darnold has the arm, size and vision that would make him attractive to NFL teams.

It would be a surprise if he was still on the board when Denver was on the clock with the fifth pick. The Cleveland Browns (Nos. 1 and 4) and the New York Giants (No. 2) could both draft signal-callers. Teams like the Buffalo Bills and the Arizona Cardinals may try to trade up for a quarterback. Knowing all of that, the Broncos may have to be aggressive if they want a shot at Darnold.

Denver will get an up-close look at Darnold during the private workout. From there, the team will be able to decide if it views him as the future face of the franchise.