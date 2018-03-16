O.J. Simpson on Colin Kaepernick: 'He Made a Bad Choice in Attacking the Flag'

Daniel Gluskoter/Associated Press

Count O.J. Simpson among those questioning the method Colin Kaepernick used in his protest.

As part of a wide-ranging interview with Tim Graham of the Buffalo News, the former NFL star discussed President Donald Trump and the wave of protests around the league, specifically disagreeing with Kaepernick's actions.

"I think Colin made a mistake," Simpson said. "I really appreciate what he was trying to say. I thought he made a bad choice in attacking the flag."

The former 49ers quarterback took a knee during the national anthem in a protest against police brutality and racial injustice during the 2016 season. He went unsigned throughout 2017 and remains a free agent.

The president has lashed out against him and others who followed his lead, saying the NFL should have suspended the quarterback.

Simpson noted he and Trump used to be friends, although he would "probably not" have voted for him for president if given the opportunity. Still, he felt Kaepernick was disrespectful in his actions.

"When he did it the first time," the 70-year-old continued, "I thought, 'Well, you took a gamble, and I give you credit.' But it was him continuing to do it where he made the biggest mistake. I'm a firm believer of doing what you think is right, but I would always stand for the flag."

Kaepernick has made clear his protest wasn't against the flag or the anthem, but instead a tool to get attention for his greater message. He recently completed his pledge to donate $1 million to more than 30 organizations that help underprivileged communities.

Although he hasn't gotten another chance to play in the NFL, other players like Michael Bennett and Marshawn Lynch continued to kneel during the national anthem during the 2017 season.

Simpson was only recently released from prison on parole after serving nine years for charges stemming from an armed robbery in 2007.