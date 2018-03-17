WWE WrestleMania 34: Predictions for Shinsuke Nakamura, Asuka and More

0 of 5

WWE.com

The stars of Japanese wrestling are set to take WWE WrestleMania 34 by storm, as Shinsuke Nakamura and Asuka feature in championship matches on April 8.

Nakamura has worked his way through the ranks on SmackDown Live, and chose to fight WWE Champion AJ Styles after winning the 2018 Royal Rumble match.

Asuka remains unbeaten in the women's division after her arrival from NXT, and her victory in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble has given her a shot at Charlotte Flair's SmackDown Women’s Championship.

The Superstar pair from the Far East have been WWE's breakout athletes of the past 12 months, but both have fought their way through the system to earn deserved shots at the gold on offer.

As Ronda Rousey makes her long-awaited debut for Vince McMahon's organisation, purists will be looking forward to the championship matches to whet the appetite.

Here, we take a look at a selection of WrestleMania 34 bouts, and give predictions for the action on offer.