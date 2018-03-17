WWE WrestleMania 34: Predictions for Shinsuke Nakamura, Asuka and More

WWE WrestleMania 34: Predictions for Shinsuke Nakamura, Asuka and MoreMarch 17, 2018
The stars of Japanese wrestling are set to take WWE WrestleMania 34 by storm, as Shinsuke Nakamura and Asuka feature in championship matches on April 8.
Nakamura has worked his way through the ranks on SmackDown Live, and chose to fight WWE Champion AJ Styles after winning the 2018 Royal Rumble match.
Asuka remains unbeaten in the women's division after her arrival from NXT, and her victory in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble has given her a shot at Charlotte Flair's SmackDown Women’s Championship.
The Superstar pair from the Far East have been WWE's breakout athletes of the past 12 months, but both have fought their way through the system to earn deserved shots at the gold on offer.
As Ronda Rousey makes her long-awaited debut for Vince McMahon's organisation, purists will be looking forward to the championship matches to whet the appetite.
Here, we take a look at a selection of WrestleMania 34 bouts, and give predictions for the action on offer.
Nakamura to Defeat AJ Styles for WWE Championship
WWE often misread the expectations of their audience on the road to WrestleMania, but by booking AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship, they ticked every box.
Here are two wrestlers with technical excellence to their games, but neither is burdened by the weight of an unnecessary gimmick.
Two-time NXT Champion Nakamura has flourished on SmackDown, and many fans were desperate for him to prevail at the 2018 Royal Rumble, and the King of Strong Style did not disappoint.
Styles provides the Japanese star a dream match for WrestleMania 34, and both men have equal standing with the WWE Universe as babyface competitors.
The fight is expected to be a long, drawn out battle, with the two men engaging in the type of technical match which Bret Hart used to bring to 'Mania—when size would be upstaged by excellence.
Neither fighter would be expected to prevail against Raw king Brock Lesnar, but the duo are perfect to showcase a magnificent SmackDown brand led by Daniel Bryan.
WWE fans will expect a close and dramatic ending, and Nakamura should seal the deal to become the champion, as the pair steal the show in New Orleans.
Charlotte Flair and Asuka to Light Classic Feud in New Orleans
As Asuka dominated on Monday nights, her succession to the Raw Women's title appeared assured with the diminutive Alexa Bliss holding the gold.
WWE have been smart to flip the women's division on its head, pitting the Empress of Tomorrow against one of the company's most-gifted wrestlers.
Charlotte Flair will offer a fascinating encounter, with Asuka surprisingly setting her sights on the SmackDown crown.
No one would expect Bliss to conquer the Japanese star's unbeaten streak, but WWE could get long-term value from a feud between Flair and Asuka.
The expected script would read a win for the Empress, but the fight could allow Flair to embrace the heel potential in her locker, replicating her father.
Could Flair become the Dirtiest Player In The Game? She could rob Asuka of the victory, and set up a titanic series of matches as SmackDown fans revel in the fresh rivalry.
Charlotte will hold on to her title, but it will be through the means of bending the rules in her favour, and shattering them if needed.
Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle to Beat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon
Ronda Rousey's defection from UFC to WWE came as no surprise as she lost her grip in MMA, and fight fans are fascinated as to what comes next.
Rowdy has entered the company on the tallest platform, partnering fellow Olympian Kurt Angle to face the authority figures of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.
The storyline is a weak one, harvested from Rousey's first guest appearance for WWE, but the conclusion should allow the athlete her chance to shine and complete a storyline.
Angle's involvement adds extra colour to proceedings, but his conflict with Triple H is not the selling point here.
What will be Rousey's fighting style? What will her finishing move be? Will she be a technical martial artist fighter or a power-driven individual like Brock Lesnar?
All of these questions will be answered as Rousey wins her first match, immediately elevating her into the Raw Women's title picture.
The Miz to Retain Intercontinental Title Against Seth Rollins and Finn Balor
The Miz must be applauded for his ability to sell a story, and the 37-year-old continues to elevate his status on a weekly basis.
The Ohio-born performer is an eight-time Intercontinental Champion, and with Seth Rollins and Finn Balor providing huge hurdles towards a successful title defence, many will not give The Miz a chance of holding onto the title strap.
Rollins and Balor remain two of the WWE's most gifted performers, but the Awesome one is in line for a big push after the dust has settled on the Grandest Stage Of Them All.
The Miz clearly cannot compete in the talent stakes, but Rollins and Balor could cancel each other out in a high-octane affair.
A victory for the Architect or the Demon King would be no surprise to those at ringside, but The Miz has become the master of grasping the win from the jaws of defeat.
Roman Reigns Becomes Fifth-Ever Universal Champion Against Brock Lesnar
It's the oldest story in the WWE handbook, as the company tries to elevate its favoured face in the main event of WrestleMania.
Brock Lesnar has long carried Vince McMahon's hopes since returning from UFC, but there should be a changing of the guard at WrestleMania 34 as the Beast takes on Roman Reigns.
Reigns is the good guy WWE just cant get across. Fans love to boo the Shield member, and he appears to be walking in the shoes of John Cena as the company keep the Big Dog in the title picture.
The narrative is Reigns represents the locker room and the working men and women of the WWE, while Lesnar dips in and out for a pay cheque and guest appearances.
McMahon needs a Universal Champion who will appear weekly on Raw, and give the WWE Universe consistent title fights and action.
Lesnar has experienced a lengthy run at the top of WWE, and he could fancy his chances back in MMA, with UFC president Dana White telling Kevin Harvick's SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show Lesnar could return to the Octagon in the near future (h/t Greg Rosenstein of ESPN.com).
Reigns will become just the fifth Universal Champion in history, and the New Orleans crowd will boo and jeer as the Big Dog parades the title.