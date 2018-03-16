Greg Olsen Auditioning to Be Monday Night Football Analyst

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen will reportedly audition Friday to be an analyst for ESPN's Monday Night Football, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Marchand added that Olsen may continue playing if he doesn't get the job.

He also reported that Olsen could receive consideration from Fox as a Thursday Night Football analyst if retired quarterback Peyton Manning doesn't take the gig.

Olsen gained some broadcasting experience last season when he served as an analyst for a Week 11 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings, while the Panthers were on their bye week.

In 2017, Olsen was limited to seven regular-season games due to a broken foot.

He finished with 17 receptions for 191 yards and one touchdown. That ended a three-year streak of topping 1,000 yards and reaching the Pro Bowl.

Olsen has spent the past seven seasons with the Panthers after a four-year stint as a member of the Chicago Bears, and he has long been one of the NFL's premier tight ends.

If he is offered the Monday Night Football job and takes it, the Panthers will be left with a massive void on offense.

Furthermore, backup tight end Ed Dickson reportedly agreed to a three-year, $14 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks on Friday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Monday Night Football's analyst position opened up after Jon Gruden accepted the Oakland Raiders' offer to become their new head coach.