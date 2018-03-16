Ed Dickson, Seahawks Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $14 Million Contract

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks and tight end Ed Dickson reportedly came to terms Friday on a three-year contract worth up to $14 million.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network first reported the free-agent signing. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com provided the deal's financial details.

Dickson was a third-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2010 draft. He spent the last four seasons with the Carolina Panthers, appearing in all 64 of the team's regular-season games during that span.

The 30-year-old University of Oregon product is coming off a 2017 campaign where he tallied 30 catches for 437 yards and a touchdown in 12 starts. It represented his best statistical season in Carolina, where he often worked as a backup to Greg Olsen, who was injured much of last season.

In January, he told Bryan Strickland of the Panthers website he didn't mind playing behind one of the league's best tight ends, but he was also hopeful about his own future.

"I'm playing some of my best football right now," Dickson said. "I'm excited about the next chapter. Wherever it leads me, I'm going to put my best foot forward."

The California native has recorded 178 receptions for 1,985 yards and 12 scores in 124 NFL games.

Dickson could step into his most expansive role to date in Seattle, which will be looking to replace Jimmy Graham, who was targeted 98 times last season.

How much playing time he receives will depend on whether the Hawks spend an early pick on a tight end in the draft and how he performs compared to Nick Vannett and Tyrone Swoopes during training camp.