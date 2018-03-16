Kirk Cousins' Baby Cooper Does Adorable Skol Chant in Vikings Helmet

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Kirk Cousins' family is already getting in the Minnesota Vikings spirit.

Cousins, who signed a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikes in free agency, posted a video Friday morning of his wife, Julie, and their son, Cooper, doing the team's "Skol" chant:

Although this version of the chant wasn't as loud or enthusiastic as the one inside U.S. Bank Stadium after Stefon Diggs' walk-off touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in last season's playoffs, the cuteness factor is off the charts.

Cooper should become quite versed in his technique in the coming years as his dad leads a high-powered offense that features receivers Diggs and Adam Thielen, tight end Kyle Rudolph and running back Dalvin Cook.