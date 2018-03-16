Jimmy Graham Thanks Seahawks, Fans After Signing with Packers

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Newly signed Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham thanked the Seattle Seahawks and their fans Friday on Twitter.

As seen in the following tweet, Graham expressed gratitude for the three years he spent in Seattle:

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Graham and the Packers agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract.

Graham spent three years with the Seahawks after a five-year stint as a member of the New Orleans Saints to start his career.

Seattle acquired him along with a fourth-round pick in a 2015 trade that sent center Max Unger and a first-round pick to New Orleans.

The 31-year-old veteran caught 10 touchdowns last season, but he experienced a drop-off in other areas with just 57 receptions for 520 yards.

That was a far cry from the 65 grabs for 923 yards and six touchdowns he registered in 2016.

Even so, Graham was named to the Pro Bowl in 2017, and he joins the Packers as a five-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro First Team selection.

The Packers were in need of a tight end after the Martellus Bennett experiment failed last season, and Graham will give them arguably the biggest threat they have ever had at the position.

Although Green Bay cut ties with wide receiver Jordy Nelson, Graham joins a formidable group of pass-catchers that includes Davante Adams and Randall Cobb.

Also, he will catch passes from arguably the most talented quarterback in the league in Aaron Rodgers.

In eight NFL seasons, Graham has made 556 receptions for 6,800 yards and 69 touchdowns. If he manages to build a strong rapport with Rodgers like he did with Drew Brees in New Orleans and Russell Wilson in Seattle, he may close in on a Hall of Fame resume.