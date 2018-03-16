Manchester United Transfer News: Juventus Eye Anthony Martial in Fresh Rumours

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2018

SEVILLA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 21: Anthony Martial of Manchester United during the UEFA Champions League match between Sevilla v Manchester United at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on February 21, 2018 in Sevilla Spain (Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Juventus have reportedly made Anthony Martial their key summer target and have already made contact with the Manchester United forward's representatives.

According to Premium Sport (via MailOnline's Harry Slavin), Juve director Pavel Nedved has held talks with Nelio Lucas, head of Martial's representatives, Doyen Sport, and a fee of €65 million (£57 million) has been discussed.

Martial, 22, has enjoyed a largely successful season with United in 2017-18. He has made 26 Premier League appearances, netting nine goals and providing five assists. 

However, he faces more competition than ever for a starting spot following Alexis Sanchez's arrival in January.

Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata are also regularly afforded opportunities in support of Romelu Lukaku in the United attack.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: Jose Mourinho of Manchester United speaks to Marcus Rashford as Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on March 10, 2018 in Manchester, En
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

While Martial is a talented and versatile attacker, he still doesn't have a guaranteed starting spot with United.

As such, it is not out of the question that he could look for a way out of Old Trafford in the summer, and a move to serial Italian champions Juventus could be attractive. 

The France international will only have a year remaining on his United contract come the end of the season, having signed a four-year deal when he moved to Old Trafford from Monaco in 2015.

Manager Jose Mourinho could be crucial in keeping Martial at United.

He has shown more faith in the Frenchman this season than he did in 2016-17, and the Portuguese has been rewarded with some fine performances.

If Martial can be assured he has a big role to play at United for the foreseeable future, he could be persuaded to remain with the Premier League giants.

