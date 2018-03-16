Thibaut Courtois Says He's 'Commited to Chelsea' Amid Transfer Rumours

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Thibaut Courtois has said he is "committed to Chelsea" and will be at the club next season amid rumours linking him with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

He told Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard:

"I'm committed to Chelsea. I have a contract until next year and I will be here. I will do my best for it. Obviously there is no extension signed, but I don't think now is the moment to do it. I think it is better to wait until the end of the season. All I can say is I'm committed to Chelsea and also committed for next year."

The Belgian's contract is up at the end of next season, and Madrid and PSG are said to be considering making a move this summer.

"I have no other thing to say," he added after being pressed on whether he was guaranteeing he will remain at Stamford Bridge. "It's easy when you have only one year remaining that other people might say something. I'm a bit annoyed by it because it's a talking point and it's a thing people want to dwell on."

In Barcelona's 3-0 over Chelsea on Wednesday, Courtois was twice guilty of allowing Lionel Messi to shoot through his legs:

Football writer Tom Williams and Madrid-based outlet Marca (h/t football writer Kristan Heneage) had some fun at the goalkeeper's expense:

ESPN FC's Liam Twomey had some sympathy for the stopper, though, despite acknowledging his responsibility for the errors:

Indeed, Courtois wasn't the first 'keeper humiliated by Messi, nor will he be the last, but he remains among the top goalkeepers in world football, and he would be difficult for the Blues to replace.

It would be even more of a blow if the 25-year-old were to leave this summer without having signed a new deal.

With just one year remaining on his contract, the Blues could lose a key player for far less than he is potentially worth.

A free transfer next summer—even if means getting another year out of Courtois—would arguably be even worse.

His comments may offer some encouragement to Blues fans, but they won't be truly relieved until he puts pen to paper and proves his commitment.